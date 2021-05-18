The Apple iMac 2021 is perfect for work, playing with M1 chips, chin and colors at home





During the “Spring Loaded” event, Apple announced a number of new devices, including an updated iPad Pro, iMac, and a set of tile-like devices called AirTags. USA Today

Those colorful new iMacs are officially available.

Some have rejected Apple’s pastel color option, while others didn’t like the “chin,” which is the horizontal area below the display where the Apple icon is usually present. However, few people question the features of the new iMac.

Each has a new Apple-designed M1 chip, which version already powers some MacBooks and resembles some of the latest iPhone chips. Apple’s proud new chip doubles the performance of these new iMacs up to twice the performance of previous 21.5-inch iMacs.

Mac sales are already at historic highs, and during the coronavirus pandemic, consumers have soared Macs while working, studying, and entertaining at home.

Apple’s new iMac computer comes in blue, green, pink, and silver finishes, starting at $ 1,299 with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and 256 GB of storage. Models with the more powerful 8-core graphics processing chip start at $ 1,499 (with 256GB SSD) and $ 1,699 (512GB) with additional yellow, orange, and purple finishes. (Photo: Apple Inc.)

iMac Details: Apple hit its hand

Consumers also seem to have bugs in these new iMacs, according to Apple. However, if you haven’t ordered yet, Apple.com will show delivery dates from June 23 for 512GB models and July 1 for 1TB models.

The new iMac features a 24-inch Retina display with 4.5K video better than 4K, starting at $ 1,299 with 256 GB of storage and available in blue, green, pink, and silver finishes. Models with more powerful 8-core graphics processing chips (other models with 7-core GPUs) start at $ 1,499 (using 256GB SSDs).

Fortunately, I didn’t have to wait for one of Apple’s new computers to keep pace. The model Apple sent me was a 512GB solid-state drive and a purplish shade of $ 1,699, which I checked retailers for a slightly higher price in addition to yellow and orange.

Last SlideNextSlide iMac Review: Put on your chin

Sure, these iMacs don’t come in all my favorite colors. But the choice of pastel didn’t bother me, and hey, you can always choose a plain silver finish.

And for the iMac’s chin, it looks good to me because it has an enhanced sound system with six speakers compared to the latest 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac stereo speakers. I will.

It took about 5 minutes to unpack and boot the iMac. The one-piece display and stand were nicely placed on the work-at-home desk. I plugged the new magnetic power cord into the back and tapped the power button on the bottom left back of the display.

After logging in with my Apple ID, I set up the touch buttons on my Magic Keyboard. This allows you to check your password with a single touch. The iMac also comes with a Magic Mouse and pad. Then I connected to my home broadband network via Wi-Fi.

Apple’s new iMac computer comes with a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for quick login. (Photo: Apple Inc.)

Can the new iMac improve telecommuting?

The iMac looks great on your desk and in my case left enough space on my desk for my work MacBook. According to Apple, the M1 chip, which is actually “system-on-chip,” allows designers to reduce the iMac’s footprint. Its depth is 5.8 inches, compared to the current 21.5-inch iMac’s 6.9 inches. It’s also lighter than the 21.5-inch model 12.1 by just under 10 pounds.

The new iMac has a 1080p HD webcam, eliminating hazy feeds when invoking video conferencing calls. That was certainly the case for some zoom meetings I connected to my new computer.

Apple’s newly designed iMac incorporates a 6-speaker sound system that is 11.5 mm (less than 0.5 inches) thick. (Photo: Apple Inc.)

I usually use a Blue podcast mic to record podcasts, but instead use iMac for episodes and three mics Apple has the best mic system sound on the Mac so far. I’m saying. I used a USB adapter to connect my Blue mic and it worked fine as well.

Also, the display is large enough to open multiple programs at the same time. I ran Word files and Safari at the same time, leaving plenty of space for messages and other alerts.

Then I launched Final Cut Pro video editing software (signed up for a 90-day trial). I rarely edit videos, but I fully understand that the iMac can handle this easily by instantly uploading video files shared on iCloud from the iPhone and responding quickly to edit commands.

There is also a handy upgrade for those with multiple Apple devices. For example, you can “hand off” certain tasks from your iPhone to your iMac (or vice versa). If you start a note, document, or even Safari search on your iPhone, your activity will appear in your iMac’s dock and you can retrieve it there.

Calls and messages are available on iMac and iPhone. You can also use the universal clipboard. Any highlights can be pasted between devices.

Apple’s iMac also plays great

When it comes to fun, the new iMac is a multimedia monster.

The display is big enough for movies, TV and video games. And the powerful sound produces beautiful music.

First, I downloaded the video game “Hades” from the Epic Games Store. Yes, I know there is an ongoing court trial between Apple and Epic. This is because the game has been sought after since it was nominated for numerous end-of-end. Year award. My character almost seemed to be skating, and the sound of the fight and the background music captivated me.

For another sound and visual enjoyment, I went to the first spy game “Sayonara Wild Hearts” nearly two years ago. A fascinating action pink and purple motorcycle ran smoothly on the iMac.

The clip for “The Rise of Star Wars Skywalker” was like watching it on a big screen with plenty of space opera Sonic. And the ultra-precision display that Apple says can reproduce more than 1 billion colors made me feel like I’m watching the Apple TV + soccer comedy “Ted Lasso” as a set every day.

The new iMac has a 24-inch display and offers versatility as a computer or video streaming device. (Photo: Apple Inc.)

It’s easy to see that iMac video and sound quality allows you to upgrade your living room, bedroom, kitchen counter, or island to stay connected and enjoyable with your family.

Is thisiMac suitable for you?it depends

Depending on your mission, the iMac can raise some concerns. For example, onboard solid-state drives provide adequate storage. In fact, this iMac has the same storage (512GB) as the iPhone 12 Pro model I have. It’s crazy, isn’t it?

However, you can pay more for larger hard drives. The cheapest models can be ordered for $ 1,699 with a 1TB drive. The more expensive iMacs, starting at $ 1,499 with a 256GB drive, are available in 1TB drive configurations ($ 1,899) and 2TB ($ 2,299).

Like most computers, there is no optical drive. However, all models have two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports for connecting an external drive, camera, or another display, so you can connect one. The more expensive iMac has two USB 3 ports connected to it, and you can get Touch ID with your Magic Keyboard.

And I feel that this new iMac batch is reasonably priced between the current 21.5-inch model (starting at $ 1,099) and the 27-inch iMac (starting at $ 1,799).

The iMac has the obvious advantage of working from home. But what if you don’t always work from home and need more portable options?

If mobility is important, other members of the Apple family may also be worth considering. You could opt for the 10.9-inch iPad Air, which starts at $ 600. There will also be the latest iPad Pro model announced at the same time as the iMac.

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a delivery date from $ 799, apple.com has a delivery date from May 25, and the 12.9-inch model ($ 1099 and above) has a delivery date from June 24.

Another option: The Apple MacBook. 13.3 inch MacBook Air laptop (starting at $ 999) and the MacBook Pro 13 inch notebook (starting at $ 1,299) both have the same M1 chip as the iMac, so you get that quick response. .. There is also a 16-inch model (over $ 2,400).

So you want to buy a laptop: Reviewed.com Laptop Buying Guide

Laptops: The best laptops from 2021 Reviewed.com

If you’re new to Apple’s operating system, there are many options available at low prices, including Chromebooks. There are also many other options, including a versatile lightweight tablet PC, such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7+ for Business ($ 850 and above) and HP’s Elite Dragonfly G2 notebook PC ($ 1,800 and above).

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Book Pro lineup ($ 999 and above) also includes the Galaxy Book Pro 360 model with a 15.6-inch display, which doubles as a tablet and has $ 1,499 to 1TB of storage.

But if you’re an Apple advocate, this iMac might be a great addition to your home, whether at work or play. Also, if you’re worried that the color doesn’t blend into the decoration, choose silver.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/05/18/apple-imac-review-new-computer-zoom-streaming-games-passel-colors/5120664001/

