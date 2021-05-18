Apple Music and Amazon add high fidelity for free. Spotify is coming (and probably soon)





Amazon Music Unlimited has free high fidelity streaming, and Apple Music will be available next month. Spotify may be coming soon.

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple Music subscribers will find that most of the catalog sounds better than next month, and members of Amazon Music Unlimited already have it. Spotify plans to add fidelity lossless audio this year, and we already knew that Hi-Fi was just around the corner.

Apple announced on Monday that its music service will add support for high-quality, lossless spatial audio through Dolby Atmos to its regular subscription from June at no additional cost. It will provide 20 million lossless audio songs at the start and will have 75 million songs available by the end of 2021.

Amazon also announced on Monday that it will make the high-quality streaming layer known as Amazon Music HD part of the standard Amazon Music Unlimited subscription at no additional cost. This includes 70 million lossless songs and an increasing selection of tracks that support Dolby Atmos.

The double announcement essentially means that Amazon is the first company to offer a fidelity streaming music service for $ 10 a month, and Apple Music will round the corner next month. Spotify, the world’s largest streaming service for both listeners and subscribers, plans to launch its own HiFi service later this year, but with no timing or pricing specified.

Spotify’s new hi-fi service may be imminent. The Spotify-focused Reddit board posted screenshots that seemed to indicate a bug in Spotify’s iOS app, revealing the language that describes the HiFi brand and fidelity services. Spotify didn’t immediately respond to the message comment. Spotify didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

Spotify’s HiFi was expected to be a competitive price at $ 20 per month when the company announced its plans earlier this year. But Apple’s and Amazon’s decision to make lossless quality a standard part of a $ 10 / month subscription will put a lot of pressure on Spotify if it wants to stay competitive.

Apple and Amazon haven’t specifically disclosed the number of recent music subscribers, but Apple is widely considered to be the service most closely competing with Spotify.

Apple defines a lossless audio song as “the way an artist created it in the studio.” Apple describes spatial audio as “giving artists the opportunity to create an immersive audio experience with true multidimensional sound and clarity.”

Once lossless audio is available, Apple Music subscribers will update to the latest version of Apple Music.[設定],[音楽],[オーディオ品質]You can try it by moving in the order of. You can choose different resolutions for cellular and Wi-Fi connections or download tracks. The lossless layer starts with CD quality and uses 16-bit encoding at a sampling frequency of 44.1kHz, up to 24 bits at 48kHz. It can be played natively on Apple devices. When using external audio equipment, select a level of up to 24-bit at 192kHz.

According to Apple, listening to Apple Music on AirPods or Beats headphones with H1 or W1 chips, or the built-in speakers on the latest versions of iPhones, iPads, and Macs will automatically capture Dolby Atmos tracks. The albums available at Dolby Atmos have badges so you can track them in the service.

However, high quality audio faces the limits of reality as well as hardware support. According to experts, humans generally cannot hear pitch above frequencies above 20kHz. This means that due to the laws of physics, sampling frequencies above 44.1kHz does not improve sound quality.

Amazon said Monday that members of Amazon Music Unlimited can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Italy and Spain at no additional cost. Its Amazon Music HD level can be streamed in CD quality with a 16-bit bit depth and a sample rate of 44.1kHz. Customers can stream over 7 million songs with quality better than a CD (what Amazon calls Ultra HD). The bit depth is 24 bits and the sample rate is up to 192kHz. For spatial audio, Amazon said it has a growing library of songs remixed in 3D audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.

Amazon Music Unlimited individual plans are $ 8 / month for Prime members and $ 10 / month otherwise. You can also upgrade your $ 15 / month family plan to high quality audio at no additional cost. Previously, Amazon Music HD Tier was an additional $ 5 per month. People who are paying higher prices now will see that price go down in the next billing cycle.

