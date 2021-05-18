Artificial Raises $ 21 Million Leaded by Microsoft’s M12 for Lab Automation Platform for Life Science R & D – TechCrunch





Automation extends to every aspect of how an organization does its job, and today there is news of a start-up company building tools specifically for one industry, life sciences. Artificial has raised $ 21.5 million to build a software platform for the institute to support R & D work or, in some cases, to fully automate it.

According to Artificial CEO and co-founder David Fuller, the money will be used to continue building software and features, hire more people and develop businesses. The company already has many customers, including Thermo Fisher and Beam Therapeutics, who use their software directly and partner with their customers. Artificial’s technology, sold as aLab Suite, allows you to both tune and manage robotic machines that your lab may use to handle some tasks. Help scientists do their work.

“The basic premise of what we’re trying to do is to accelerate the speed of discovery in the lab,” Fuller said in an interview. He believes the process of introducing more AI into the lab and improving their behavior has long been delayed. “A digital revolution is needed to change the way labs operate over the last two decades.”

Series A is led by Microsoft’s venture fund M12 (Financial and Strategic Investors), with participation from Playground Global and AME Cloud Ventures. Playground Global, a VC company co-founded by former Google executives and Android co-creator Andy Rubin (now not affiliated with the company), focuses on robotics and life sciences and is Artificial. Leaded the first and only other rounds. Artificial does not disclose its rating in this round.

Fuller comes from a background in robotics, especially industrial robots and automation. Prior to founding Artificial in 2019, he worked for the German robotics maker Kuka for several years, serving as CTO. Prior to that, Fuller spent 20 years at National Instruments, a giant of instrumentation, test equipment, and industrial software. Meanwhile, Artificial co-founder Nikhita Singh has insights on how to bring robotics advances to very similar environments in culture. She previously worked at the MIT Media Lab to study human-robot interactions, before spending years at Palantir working on robotics at Berkeley.

As Fuller explains, he found interesting gaps (and opportunities) in the market, helping automation advance work in the industrial environment and applying it to the world of life sciences. And it helps them perform some of the more repetitive tasks they have to do every day.

Given the fact that we are in the midst of a global health pandemic, this gap is probably in the limelight more than ever today. This prevented many labs from running full face-to-face teams and increased their reliance on systems that could reduce the number of people to do their work without them. And, of course, the need for that work (whether it’s directly related to Covid-19 or not) has probably never been as urgent as it is now.

There have been many advances in robotics, especially hardware such as robotic arms, to manage some of the precision needed to perform some tasks, but so far all that has been done by it. No real effort has been made to build a platform to bring the work together (or, in the words of an automation specialist, “orchestrate” the work and the data). Nor can data from these robot-led efforts be linked to the work that human scientists are still doing. Artificially, we estimate that lab informatics and automation software spend about $ 10 billion annually, but the data model to integrate that work and the platform to reach it all It doesn’t exist yet. It effectively acted as a barrier to the modernization of the lab as much as possible.

As he explains, the lab basically consists of high-end equipment for analysis and a robotic system for liquid processing. “Frankly, you can think of a lab as a kitchen. The main operation of the lab is liquid mixing,” he said.

But it’s the same as the factory. When these liquids are mixed, the robot system typically moves around the pipette, the liquid, in and out of the plate or mixture. “There is an important aspect to the material flow through the lab, and that part of the material flow is very similar to traditional robotics,” he said. In other words, as he says, there is “a combination of custom-made scientific equipment, including automation, and classic material flow, which is much more standard robotics,” aging the lab as an application environment for automation software. I will.

Note: The idea is not to eliminate humans altogether, but to provide support so that they can do a better job. He points out that even the automotive industry, which has been automated for 50 years, still has about 6% of all the work done by humans. If it’s a watermark, it sounds like a lot of movement remains in the lab. Fuller estimates that about 60% of all work in the lab is done by humans. And part of the reason is that it’s too complicated (at least for now) to completely replace the scientist he described as an “artist.”

“Our solution enhances human activity and automates standard activities,” he said. “We see it as a central treatise that differs from classical automation.”

Many other start-ups are emerging that are applying some of their learning of artificial intelligence and big data analytics to the world of science for businesses. This includes things like Turing applying this to help CPG companies automate their lab work. Page focuses on AI to better understand cancer and other medical conditions.

Microsoft’s connectivity could work well on the ground, especially in augmented reality, as well as how the Artificial platform will be developed in the future, the way data is processed in the cloud.

“We are seeing a large technical synergy,” Fuller said. “When you’re in the lab, you need to be wearing glasses already … and I think this is characteristic of long-term use cases.”

Fuller equips scientists and other technicians with Microsoft’s HoloLens to guide people through the lab and compare what’s happening in the real world with “digital twins,” so people work consistently. He said he was considering making it possible to do so. Is a lab that contains data on consumables, where they are located, and what you need to do next.

Microsoft was interested in this and all other areas that haven’t yet been brought into the future of AI-driven companies.

Today’s biology laboratories are mild to semi-automated, as they were when they began their academic research and biopharmacy careers over 20 years ago. Dr. Hiroki Harasaki, an M12 investor, said in a statement that most laboratories operate more like test kitchens than factories. Artificials aLab Suite is especially exciting because it is in a unique position to automate the masses. It’s accessible, low code, easy to use, highly configurable, and interoperable with common lab hardware and software. Most importantly, it enables Biopharma and SynBio labs to achieve the greatest glory of workflow automation, massive flexibility.

Harasaki will join Playground Global’s founder and general partner Peter Barratt on Artificial’s board of directors in this round.

Barrett said in a statement that as he continued to fight the pandemic, he needed to run the lab in a scalable and reproducible approach rather than the artisan and error-prone methods he employs today. Will be. Artificial’s aLabSuite accelerates tomorrow’s breakthrough treatments and confirms that the best and best scientists are tackling difficult problems, not manual labor.

