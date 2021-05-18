McLaren Altura Plug-in Hybrid Supercar Details: All Technical Specifications and Details





The new hybrid Artura is McLaren’s most important road car to date.

McLaren

Earlier this year, McLaren announced Artura, a new plug-in hybrid supercar that essentially replaces the sports series car lineup. Chief engineer Jeff Growth said Altura has been McLaren’s largest engineering project since the MP4-12C, which launched the brand’s production road car program in 2011. But more than that, as McLaren’s first series production hybrid, it’s probably McLaren’s most important road car. Always-and yes, probably including F1 that changes the game.

McLaren spoke with media members last week to elaborate on Artura’s all-new engine, chassis, design and development. Now we have distilled all the juicy details for you.

Chassis and dynamics

Everything starts with Artura’s carbon fiber monocoque chassis. This is brand new from scratch. This is the first time that a chassis development called MCLA of McLaren carbon lightweight architecture has been done entirely in-house. The result was a four-year development period and an investment of nearly $ 600 million in a new facility in the United Kingdom.

Artura uses a brand new carbon monocoque.

McLaren

McLaren’s previous monocoque build process took four hours, and only 20% of the process was automated. With MCLA, over 70% of the process is automated in just one hour. The MCLA consists of over 500 individual parts combined into 72 preforms, 11 subassemblies, mold closed, resin injected and cured in a multi-piece tool. Will be done.

McLaren decided to hybridize Artura from the beginning, and MCLA was developed with that in mind. The 7.4kWh battery pack enclosure under the floor is an integral part of the monocoque. It sits on a carbon plate that is also part of the chassis and is bolted on. This also means that the battery pack is well protected, increasing structural integrity and lowering the center of gravity of the car. Overall, the MCLA is stiffer, stronger, and filled with liquid than McLaren’s old monocoque, so the Artura weighs 3,303 pounds, just 175 pounds more than the 720S.

The Artura weighs only 175 pounds more than the 720S.

McLaren

Artura also has a new electrical architecture. Older brands of cars used a CAN-based architecture, but given new technologies such as driver assist systems, more powerful stereos, and new infotainment features, Artura needs a new, forward-looking setup. I was there. The new Ethernet-based network is 10% lighter than the 720S setup because it has 25% less cabling and much less physical complexity. With only four domain controllers for the 720S ’12, the new wireless update covers 70% of the major modules, further reducing complexity. Like MCLA itself, the electrical architecture was developed in-house, giving McLaren more flexibility.

Growth said McLaren would never change things just for change, there must be a good performance reason. That’s why it’s not just monocoques and platforms that are new. McLaren sticks to the hydraulic steering setup because customers are interested in the feel and feedback provided by the hydraulic system, but the new variable thickness anti-roll bar saves £ 3 over the old design. Artura has adopted a completely new multi-link rear suspension design to improve stability and driving dynamics, and the suspension package has been improved to start. Artura also uses Pirelli’s new cyber tires with Bluetooth sensors to measure accurate temperature and tire pressure. These tires also allow the driver to set an accurate target pressure in truck mode.

Artura’s twin-turbo V6 engine is brand new.

McLaren powertrain and hybrid system

Artura’s M630 Twin Turbo 3.0 liter V6 is completely new and shares nothing with the V8 used since the MP4-12C. From the beginning it was intended to be paired with a hybrid system, as the hybrid provides better efficiency and engine response. The engine itself produces about the same 577 horsepower and 431 lb-ft torque as the original 12C, and the V6 spins to the red line at 8,500 rpm.

The Artura V6 weighs 353 pounds, 110 pounds lighter than the 720S V8, and the V6 is 7.5 inches shorter and 1.6 inches lower than the V8. Moving the camshaft chain to the rear of the engine placed the cam phaser on the transmission, which helped reduce the overall length. Also, the Nikasil-coated bores are cast directly onto the block, which reduces the bores and reduces the space between them. V6 adopts Hot-B layout. In short, the turbocharger is mounted inside the 120 degree V of the engine, which saves a lot of space and allows the turbo to wind up faster. Creating Artura motors was a major packaging exercise, as most Hot-B engines are installed in front-engine cars.

Its Hot B setup improves packaging and performance.

McLaren

Richard Jackson, head of McLaren’s powertrain, said McLaren is serious about improving the sound of Artura without the use of artificial enhancements, and the Hot B setup helps. Told. The exhaust chip is mounted high on the rear deck, and the position of the turbocharger allows the exhaust gas from the turbo to the rear to go straight. No bends minimize power loss and maximize noise. In front of the tailpipe is a resonator that amplifies high frequency noise as the number of revolutions increases. Due to the movement of sound waves, a permanent diaphragm sends exhaust noise inside and prevents gas from flowing in.

Artura’s disc-shaped electric motor is located at the “heart” of the car between the engine and transmission, and is located inside the clutch housing of the transmission input shaft. Its compact installation, inspired by the P1 and Speedtail setup, weighs only 34 pounds and produces 166 lb-ft. The P1’s electric motor was 192lb-ft, but weighed 84 pounds. This is an axial magnetic flux type motor. In other words, it generates magnetic flux and generates torque in parallel with the rotation of motion. This setup maximizes torque and saves space compared to other motor types. You can also maintain higher power for longer periods of time, which is key to performance hybrids.

This electric motor produces 166lb-ft of torque.

McLaren

According to McLaren, the Altura can run 19 mph on electricity alone, more than double the Ferrari SF90, even surpass the BMW i8, and reach up to 81 mph in EV mode. With a Level 2 charger, Artura can get 80% charge in 2.5 hours. We also carefully considered the sound in EV mode. To make the car completely silent, you need to add a lot of silence. This meant adding a lot of weight, so instead McLaren made the electric motor’s inherent noise audible, increasing driver involvement in EV mode. ..

In comfort drive mode, Artura has what McLaren calls “extended start / stop operation”. This basically means that the internal combustion engine will stop for a long time. It remains powered up to 37 mph, the engine turns on at 37 mph and stops at less than 24 mph. Putting the car in sport mode keeps the engine on all the time and keeps the battery more charged, making it more attractive. Track mode is for ultimate performance, with the engine and electric motor in the most aggressive settings, the battery stays in the best possible charge and refills faster than any other mode. I will.

Those tires are Bluetooth connected. Yes, it is.

McLaren

With the electric motor running, Artura’s total output is 670hp and 531lb-ft. Not only does the Artura have the highest specific output (horsepower per liter) of any V6 currently on the market, but Senna and Elva are the only McLarens that exceed that specific output. Electric motors help fill the bottom edge of the torque curve, and torque transfer is controlled by a new electric control system and McLaren’s first electronic rear differential, improving low-speed agility and high-speed stability.

Sunoj George, head of McLaren’s electric drivetrain, said Artura’s hybrid system is a “snapshot of what’s happening in the future” and more hybrids (and fully electric vehicles) are on the road from the brand. Said that it did not suggest so subtly. ..

Design and engineering philosophy

Robert Melville, McLaren’s design director, describes Artura as “a part of pure technical sculpture” and states that its design was completely influenced by engineering goals. New digital technologies like virtual reality allow designers to complete extensive processes and make adjustments in days, much faster than previous cars. Engineers also used computer modeling to develop air-heat management and cooling systems because modern cars are so complex that hoses, pipes, and wires can get confused. Virtually modeling everything makes it easy to confidently integrate all systems and components and quickly test new ideas.

Artura is an expression of function rather than shape.

McLaren

Product Manager Thomas Taylor said the new McLaren’s target will be determined by a list of eight subjective attributes arranged on a radar chart using existing car and competitor overlays. These attributes are linear performance, powertrain engagement, chassis engagement, lap time, cost of ownership, perceived quality, practicality, and driver comfort. These eight attributes are then transformed into 64 subjective targets and a list of hundreds of objective metrics and measurements.

McLaren also uses what is called the T90 as a “time to torque” metric, which basically measures the time it takes for the powertrain to respond to the driver’s torque demands, in milliseconds. 90 corresponds to 90% of that torque. This is because it is dragged out after the last 10%. McLaren says Artura’s 0.6-second T90 measurement is the fastest of the series’ production road cars.

Taylor said McLaren wants Artura to “reset market expectations” as 12C did. McLaren as a whole is passionate about how closely all the different teams work together, and Artura is the culmination of that. The goal was to create a high-performance supercar with all the conveniences and benefits of a hybrid, while feeling like a McLaren. I can’t wait to drive Artura and see if I’m fulfilling that promise.

