PS5 and Xbox Series X GTA5 have finally reached their release date





Grand Theft Auto 5

rock star

Well, we all knew this was coming, and Grand Theft Auto 5 is about to span three full console generations. First released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, GTA5 will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X this fall.

Rockstar has announced the exact release date of this next generation version, November 11, 2021. Just over eight years after its original release, it was tentatively upgraded and re-released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

There are no screenshots or trailers yet about what this new new upgrade will look like. Rock star description only.

“The new generation version of GTAV features a variety of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements to get the most out of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and responsive than ever. I will make it. “

So there is no real surprise there.

During the summer, Rockstar states that players will have special events and perks that are “available in these enhancements and expanded versions when dropped.”

GTA online

rock star

GTA 5 has already sold 140 million consoles in 2nd generation consoles and PCs, and does not include some stints on the Xbox Game Pass. When released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it’s close to 200 million, so it’s easy to reach 150 million. This is not impossible given the frankly ridiculous lifespan and the lasting appeal of the game, which relies heavily on printing money online. Mode, GTA Online. By the way, PS5 is free for the first 3 months.

No other AAA game in history is close to GTA 5 sales. The next equivalent title could be 60 million copies of the original Super Mario Bros. This is because other titles such as Minecraft, Tetris and PUBG are much cheaper since their launch.

Rockstars also made fun of something for GTA’s third anniversary, but it’s probably tied to GTA Online rather than the remastering that some wanted.

Rockstar is working on GTA 6, but it is reported to be still in its infancy, given its long-standing trust in GTA 5 as a major source of revenue. That’s why we continue to focus on creating GTA Online content. It’s not non-stop for almost 10 years. In addition, they are working on the technical end of all these remasters and rereleases. I’m not sure what bonuses existing players will get if they repurchase GTA 5 a second or third time on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. I’d like to know what it looks like in the new console, but it may not be much different from the current high-end PC settings. Please take a closer look.

