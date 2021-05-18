Free unlimited storage of Google Photos will end on June 1st.What you need to know





At the end of last year, Google announced that it would end the unlimited storage of Google Photos services. The unlimited free storage is about to expire and changes are scheduled for June 1st.

This means that you’ll have to classify yourself in about two weeks before Google’s new policy takes effect. This section describes everything that means for storage options and the additional bits you need to know.

There are currently two options for backing up snaps to the cloud: “high quality” and “original quality”. High-quality photos are compressed to a size of 16MB or less when uploaded to the cloud, but the original photos are uncompressed and preserved regardless of the resolution originally taken.

Google Photos is now offering users unlimited cloud storage for videos up to 16MP and 1080p resolutions, in addition to high quality photos. This means that any enthusiastic photographer can upload as many images and videos as he wants to Google’s trusted backup service, as long as he doesn’t mind the quality degradation.

Today, starting June 1, 2021, we announced that new content uploaded to Google Photos in “high quality” (compressed) will be counted in your storage quota.This is a big change, so let me explain why: November 11, 2020

So what has changed? Starting June 1st, new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count to the 15GB of free storage that comes with each Google Account, regardless of their “high” or “original” quality. In November 2020, Google Photos leader David Leib explained the reason for the move, arguing that free backups would be too costly for the company.

If you exceed this 15GB limit after June 1st, you will have to sign up for Google One to purchase additional storage or risk Google deleting some photos. Google warns you at least repeatedly before choosing the latter option. It’s also worth remembering that Google’s 15 GB of free account storage is split into Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Therefore, if you have a lot of large email attachments or PDF files on your drive, they will also be counted.

Google Photos: What about existing uploads?

Fortunately, existing high-quality photos don’t contribute to the free 15 GB quota. This means that anything uploaded with that quality before the June 1st deadline will be treated as if it doesn’t exist from a storage perspective.

However, the same is not true for “original” quality images. It’s already occupying storage space, so if you already have an original quality image worth 14GB, for example, there’s not much room for a new photo in June. 1.1.

Google Photos: How much does a subscription package cost?

When you reach the 15GB storage limit, you’ll be wondering which options are in the table. And if you want to stick to Google, you’ll need one of those Google One plans. So how much are these costs?

Well, Google One’s 100GB tier plan costs $ 1.99 per month or $ 19.99 per year. With a 200GB storage plan, the price will be increased to $ 2.99 per month or $ 29.99 per year. For power users, you can also choose the 2 TB plan. This can be significantly higher, at $ 9.99 per month or $ 99.99 per year.

These plans need to provide a sufficient amount of storage for regular users, but other options are available. A list of the best choices for Google Photos should help you switch services.

Google Photos: What is a Google Pixel exemption?

If you have a Pixel 2-5, you’re in a good position to have unlimited free storage for high-quality uploads after the June 1st deadline.

Even better, if you own and use the original Pixel, it’s not very likely, given that it’s been five years old, but some people can upload unlimitedly in the original quality. I’m sure.

