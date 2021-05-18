Windows 10 is likely to be more colorful here.





Microsoft has added HDR support for Windows 10 to the latest development builds of the operating system. This enhances creativity-focused apps such as Lightroom and Photoshop in Windows 10 and unlocks the entire HDR range, improving color depth and accuracy when drawing or editing photos, for example.

Bleeping Computer reports that the addition of HDR is part of Windows 10 Insider Preview build 21382, but it will be released later this year and may be made publicly available via the Windows 10 Sun Valley UI update.

Microsoft’s Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc said of the update: “HDR mode modifies the behavior of creative and artistic apps that use International Color Consortium (ICC) display color profiles such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, and CorelDraw.). Previously, these apps were sRGB. It was limited to targeting the color range. ”

Taste the rainbow

Note that the difference between sRGB and HDR is not important. HDR (or high dynamic range) expands the spectrum of colors displayed on compatible displays. This allows for true dark black and more vibrant color output.

This addition sounds great for photo editors who can use HDR to significantly enhance their images. The same is true for artists who can enable far more eye-catching works, thanks to HDR’s ability to provide excellent color gamut for sRGB.

I was honestly surprised that HDR support wasn’t immediately added to Windows 10 as this feature is supported by many other outlets. HDR is currently being promoted especially heavily on the Xbox Series X. That’s why it’s especially common in games. For example, HDR-compatible displays allow players to experience a visual showcase, if not exactly what the developer originally intended.

How do I activate HDR in Windows 10?

If you want to experience HDR on Windows 10, you must first enroll in the Windows 10 Insider program. This can be done from the official website. Once joined, you will need to download build 21382 from the development channel.

From there, right-click on the desired app and[プロパティ]Go to.[プロパティ]In the window[互換性]Find the tab and in that menu[設定]In the section[レガシーディスプレイICCカラーマネジメントを使用する]Click. However, keep in mind that this option only works on HDR compatible displays.

