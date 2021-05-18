Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with 144Hz display support: Important details listed before official launch





Qualcomm will soon add another SoC, the Snapdragon 778 G, to the Premium 700 series. It acts as a slightly toned-down replacement for the recently introduced Snapdragon 780G. Some important details of the new chipset have been displayed on Qualcomm’s official microsite.

According to the list, the new Snapdragon 778G is manufactured on a 6nm process node, offering improved performance, support for high refresh rates of 144Hz, and improved multimedia capabilities for midrange Android phones.

Features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

First, the CPU configuration remains the same as the Snapdragon 780G. There is one Cortex A78 based Kryo 670 Prime Ccore clocked at 2.4GHz, followed by three Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four regular Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.9GHz. There is.

As always, G Monica refers to the support of Snapdragon’s elite gaming suit. The GPU is the Adreno 642L, and I still don’t know how to compare it to the Snapdragon 780G’s Adreno 642, which claims a significant performance improvement over the Adreno 620 commonly found on current Snapdragon 700 series chipsets.

One interesting addition is that Full HD resolution displays support a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The Snapdragon 778G also supports 10-bit color and Rec2020 color space, hoping to pave the way for a better HDR experience on future midrange Android phones.

Other specifications are the same as the Snapdragon 780G. The chipset holds an AI engine fused with Qualcomm’s Hexagon 770 DSP and promises 12 TOPs of combined AI performance. The powerful Triple Spectra 570 ISP supports 192MP capture from a single camera with shutter lag and can process feeds from three 25MP cameras simultaneously.

Of course, this is a 5G chipset with an integrated Snapdragon X53 modem that supports both millimeter waves and sub 65G. Other highlights include support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual frequency GPS, and Quick Charge 5.0 fast charge technology.

Qualcomm may officially announce the Snapdragon 778G worldwide on May 19th. I’ve already heard rumors that the chipset will be used in the next Honor 50.

