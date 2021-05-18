The new Phoebus contract paves the way for the development of future lightweight composite rocket stages





The European Space Agency (ESA) and Ariane 6’s lead contractor and design agency, the Ariane Group, have signed new technology development agreements in the area of ​​carbon composites. The PHOEBUS (Highly OptimizEd Black Upper Stage Prototype) program increases the maturity of the technology needed to reduce both manufacturing costs and the weight of the Ariane 6 upper stage.

Therefore, the goal is to improve its performance (especially to increase the payload capacity by about 2 metric tons for geostationary transfer orbit) and validate the new stage architecture.

The continuous improvement to the competitiveness of the Ariane 6 Launcher was designed from the beginning and is being phased through throughout development. The research and use of composite technologies is an important aspect, and MT Aerospace and Aliane Group are combining the expertise of the Augsburg and Bremen teams to design and test prototypes of PHOEBUS upper cryogenic composite technologies. Launched in May 2019 with an early phase A / B1 design contract, the collaboration will continue under the ESA contract signed today.

One of the main challenges is to ensure that composites are as tight and robust as metal parts to very cold and permeable liquid hydrogen. The new deal demonstrates the confidence of the ESA and DLR space agencies in our team and in particular MT Aerospace, a partner who has long worked with Ariane 6 metal parts. We will continue to work together to position Germany. Europe is at the forefront of cryogenic combined technology for storing liquid hydrogen and oxygen. Thanks to the institutional support of our institutions, ESAs and DLRs, we can innovate in the best conditions and at the highest costs for the benefit of all European citizens. “

Pierre Godart, CEO of Ariane Group in Germany, said: “To demonstrate the maturity of all the technologies needed, the Aliane Group will provide launcher stage technology and system integration know-how, and MTA Aerospace will be responsible for materials and technologies for composite materials. Extremely cold tanks. And structures.

“The technology developed under this agreement is a demonstrator from 2023 onwards to demonstrate that the system is compatible with large scale (scale 1 of LOX tanks and scale 2/3 of LH2 tanks). Integrates into a liquid oxygen-hydrogen mixture.

“PHOEBUS paves the way for the introduction of cryogenic composite technology for the aviation sector by creating synergies between the two industries, as well as further development of new stages for Ariane 6 and other future launchers. I will. “

