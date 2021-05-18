Call of Duty trailer unveils Rambo skin, 80’s event





Activision is a new trailer unveiling the Rambo skin released on Tuesday, sharing the best teaser ever at the 80’s Action Heroes event in the Call of Duty game. Cosmetics from one of the most iconic action heroes around were placed in the front and center throughout the trailer, but Die Hard’s reference took a significant backseat to Rambo. The event will start on May 20th, so it won’t be long before we finally get a skin like this.

Call of Duty players can catch the trailer below to see plans for the start of a new event that will start at least in the next few days. It’s as dramatic as the 80’s action movie itself, with robbery, explosions, and narration scattered throughout the trailer, giving you a better look at Rambo’s skin in the end.

Light. camera. # 80s Action Heroes 🎥

Tighten your headband and don’t forget your shoes.

Action starts May 20th at # BlackOpsColdWar, # Warzone, and @PlayCODMobile pic.twitter.com/0knFCdYSct

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 18, 2021

However, if you look at a lot of Rambo, you can see how few die hards are there. In fact, it seems that he has never seen John McClane’s skin. We haven’t seen it in the past and there’s a close-up of the character about 20 seconds after the trailer after the Die Hard reference was made, but no one looks like John McClane. The closest thing to seeing a Die Hard star was a shot of a character running down a corridor without shoes. This is a reference to the first movie in the series where the Bruce Willis character had to do the same while the floor was covered. With glass.

Due to the way Activision pitched the event, it was always expected that these skins would be released in stages starting May 20th, so John McClane and other skins may be coming soon. Apart from that logic, we can assume that every time an event starts, we will be able to get the first Rambo skin on May 20th. However, we haven’t yet announced how to get it for purchases, battle passes, challenges, etc., so we have to wait for Activision to get it.

Call of Duty’s 80’s events will take place on May 20th at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: War Zone, and Call of Duty: Mobile.







