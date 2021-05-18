Google I / O 2021 Live Update: News from Google Developers Conference





Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds A Series, Wear OS

I’ve heard rumors about Pixel Watch for years. Will Google I / O finally be the event to showcase Google’s first branded wearables? A leak from Jon Prosser in April showed a circular watch that was likely to have a newer version of Wear OS. The rendering shows that the watch has a heart rate sensor, with no bezel around the screen, no physical buttons, and a replaceable watch strap.

It’s also the first major Google event since the acquisition of Fitbit. With Fitbit Luxe just announced, it seems unlikely that new hardware will emerge, but Google may announce a wider integration of Fitbit within the Google ecosystem or into Wear OS itself.

Another Wear OS rumor from South Korean news agency MT points out the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 running Google’s operating system instead of Samsung’s own Tizen, which you might hear more during I / O.

Android (Twitter account)

Google may have accidentally leaked the latest Pixel Buds in an email to Nest users in April and accidentally tweeted from Google’s own Android account in May. Like the “A Series” of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Buds A may be cheaper than the original Buds, which currently sell for $ 180. The leak also shows a new mint green color, and according to the tweet, the earphones will support a new fast pair feature for quick pairing of Bluetooth devices on Android.

It seems very unlikely that the Pixel 5a will be announced on Google I / O. Currently, there is a global chip shortage, and the company has also issued an official statement that it will be released later this year to break rumors of cancellation. .. The Pixel 4a was released in August 2020, so given the timing, it makes sense for Google to save the 5a announcement later this year.

Other wildcards could be Google’s rumored mobile processor. Codenamed Whitechapel, it was developed in collaboration with Samsung and may debut on the next Pixel 6. Again, it’s unlikely that the phone will be announced at I / O, but announcing the chip can draw attention to the developer.

Google Assistant and smart home products

Google I / O has had some spectacular demos in the past. For example, when Google Duplex AI naturally talks to a real person on the phone and makes a hair appointment. There’s no leak showing the exact features that the Google Assistant has, but you might hear the news that more Android devices, not just Pixel smartphones, have the new assistant.

The official blog post also states that it expects new features and new products for smart homes to be announced. Google just launched the $ 99 Nest Audio at the end of 2020, so you might be able to get some new features and check out the new version of Nest Hub Max.

There is also speculation about the updated Chromecast, thanks to the FCC filing that came out in March.

