The Toughbook S1 is a sturdy beast for Panasonic tablets





Tablets are still in demand among certain industries, although they may not be the most popular sellers for consumers. For this reason, Panasonic has just launched the Toughbook S1 according to XDA Developers. A sturdy tablet monster.

Touchbook S1 is equipped to handle severe physical abuse

The overall build of the Touchbook S1 is robust. It is IP65 or IP67 waterproof and dustproof, depending on the variant you purchase. It is all covered with a thick plastic slab that is screwed in place. All ports are covered with a rubber cover. We have obtained MIL-STD-810H certification. This means that it is rated to be able to withstand many physical abuses such as drops, collisions, and others that destroy the iPad. This is similar to what LG does on its flagship phone.

Most actions are displayed at the bottom. Below is a barcode scanner protruding from the device. You’ll also see the rear camera, battery compartment, and two USB ports.

There are two batteries, one is removable and the other is integrated. This allows you to “warm swap” the battery. There is an integrated backup battery that keeps your tablet alive while switching batteries if the main battery (replaceable battery) runs out or runs low. While switching the main battery, it only allows you a lifespan of about 30 seconds.

The display is made for business, not entertainment

The display shouldn’t really write anything, but it’s not meant to consume content. This is a 1,280 x 800 panel, probably an LCD. This isn’t exactly a Retina display, but a 720p display is sufficient.

It’s understandable that it’s not the sharpest, but the brightness of the 500 knit can be a problem for people who work primarily outdoors. The screen may be washed away when exposed to direct sunlight.

The great thing about displays is that they have different modes. There is a glove mode that is especially suitable for those who need to wear gloves at work.

Toughbook S1 launches on Android 10

While the Toughbook S1 excels in the hardware sector, it lags behind in the software sector. Tow and launch Android 10. The upcoming beta release of Android 12 is a bit late. It’s not a shiny version of Android, but version 10 is perfect for this tablet.

The specific lifestyle features found on Android 11/12 are not really needed for this tablet. It is primarily aimed at factory people, construction workers, first responders, and people in other harsh industries.

Panasonic said it will finally publish an update to the latest version of Android. I don’t know when this will happen, and I don’t know if the company will consider Android 11 or wait for Android 12.

