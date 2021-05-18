Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza Appears in CoD: War Zone Map





Call of Duty: Warzone’s Big New Season 3 Reloaded Update adds new characters, Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane, but the promotion goes a step further and some new points of interest on the map. And additional modes are added. This content will begin arriving at Black Ops Cold War and War Zone on the night of May 18th.

New points of interest

Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza has been added as a landmark in Verdansk ’84. The square replaces the broadcast tower on the map and acts as the tallest building overall. The five floors of the plaza are accessible and playable, and Activision states that the space is modeled after what it saw in the Die Hard movie.

Nakatomi Plaza also includes new missions that can be completed and rewarded between battle royale and looting. These missions include doing what McLean does, such as cleaning resources, dismantling C4, and stopping arms trading. Activision also teases the famous vault of Nakatomi Plaza in Warzone, which players can break to steal wealth. However, other players will try to do so.

Another interesting point on the map is the survival camp in honor of Rambo: First Blood Part II. Verdansk ’84 has 10 camps, each with a “solid loadout item” that players can collect. Those who collect enough of these can get a “greater reward”, but Activision deliberately stays with mom about this to preserve the mystery.

The third new point of interest is the CIA outpost. One of the aircraft hangars in the northwestern part of Verdansk has been converted into a cinematic CIA outpost where agents try to hunt down Rambo.

“Obviously, these field operatives are looking for the identities of the fallen soldiers and could bring in some Air Force reinforcements if enough soldiers were recruited for extraction.” Activision said. “Maybe this can be used to perform an ambush that only true guerrilla warfare experts can handle.”

New power grab mode

One of the new modes that will appear in Verdansk at launch is called PowerGrab. Built for over 100 players, PowerGrab has a smaller starting circle than usual. There is no gulag. Instead, players can revive their teammates from the purchase station or by collecting dog tags similar to what they do in standard multiplayer kill confirmation mode. Dog tags can also be obtained by completing the contract, but they may also appear in the supply box.

For each dog tag you collect, move the run up with the reward ladder. This will be displayed on the HUD. The ladder includes UAVs, respawn tokens, advanced gas masks, and specialist bonuses as you progress through the notch. However, the ultimate goal of Power Grab is the same. In other words, survive until you are the last team alive.

New compound bow kill streak

Rambo’s Compound Bow is coming to Warzone with a new Season 3 Reloaded Update. Like the Rambo movie, it damages both the player and the vehicle. The longer you pull the bow back, the more it will fire.

gallery

Ballistic knife

A new weapon, the Ballistic Knife, is coming to Warzone with a new update. The trademark Black Ops weapon, the Ballistic Knife, is effective at close range, but it can also be thrown to defeat enemies at even greater range.

New weapon

Baseball bat melee weapons will be available in Black Ops Cold War during the launch week of Season 3 Reloaded. Whether you’re a zombie or a multiplayer enemy player, you can kill an enemy with a single hit. Activision is testing baseball bats, launching this week at Black Ops Cold War’s “Spring Training” and bringing them to Warzone during Season 4, which begins in June.

Another new weapon is the AMP63 pistol, the fourth sidearm available in Black Ops Cold War. Fully automatic pistols can do “a lot of damage in a short time”. You can unlock the baseball bat and AMP63 pistol by completing the in-game challenge or purchasing from the in-game store bundle.

80’s Action Heroes Event

Like the Hunt for Adler event, the 80’s Action Heroes event celebrates the debut of Rambo and McClane in the Call of Duty. This event challenges players to reach their goals across Black Ops Cold War and War Zones. There are nine Black Ops Cold War challenges, and when you complete them all, you’ll get a semi-automatic tactical rifle. After completing all 9 Warzone challenges, you will see a blueprint for the Bolt Action Sniper Rifle weapon.

“These challenges are about great new limited-time content, including goals such as completing a match on a specific playlist or winning a kill on Warzone’s new compound bow kill streak. “We do,” said Activision.

Other store bundles

More DLC bundles will be added to the Season 3 Reloaded Update in-game store, including the Death’s Veil Maxis bundle, which adds the Death’s Bride operator skin for Maxis. It also comes with a naildown finish move and a blueprint for Death’s Vow SMG and Death’s Protest LMG weapons.

Another new bundle is the Tracer Pack: Nuclear Distillery Mastercraft Bundle. This is the game’s first mastercraft bundle with two super rate mastercrafts. These include special batch shotguns and science project assault rifles. “Admir the swirling toxic liquids in both weapons, investigate one of them and get a twig of the good,” Activision said.

How to get Rambo and John McClane

Rambo and John McClane will be available for purchase at the Black Ops Cold War Store and War Zone Store starting May 19th at 9pm and will be available for one month. Must be purchased by 9 pm PST on June 18th.

The Rambo Bundle includes Rambo himself, modeled after Sylvester Stallone, two finishing movements, three legendary weapon blueprints (assault rifle, LMG, knife blueprint), legendary calling cards and emblems, and an epic. Includes watches and charms.

McClane, on the other hand, can be purchased from the Die Hard bundle, which will be released at the same time for the same month. The bundle includes Bruce Willis-based McLean look, finishing movements, three legendary weapon blueprints (tactical rifle, two SMGs, assault rifle), legendary calling cards and emblems, and a spectacular watch. Includes, and the charm of a magnificent weapon.

Rambo and McClane are new operators. It is not a skin for other characters. Pricing for the Rambo and Die Hard bundles has not been announced, but should be confirmed immediately.

file size

Activision has also released update file size details. Warzone updates are getting bigger due to optimization efforts.

Black Ops Cold War Update Size

PlayStation 5: 10.3 GB PlayStation 4: 7.1 GB Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 13.1 GB Xbox One: 8.3 GBPC: 10.3 GB

Warzone update size

PlayStation 5: 14.6 GB PlayStation 4: 14.6 GB Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 15.2 GB Xbox One: 15.2 GBPC: 14.9 GB (Warzone only) / 18.1 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

