Divinity: Original Sin 2 is now available on the iPad Pro.





Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the most famous RPGs of recent years, bringing the charm of classic games such as Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights to the present day. Thanks to the power of the iPad Pro tablet, you can get Divinity: Original Sin 2, but there are some tweaks for playing on a smaller screen.

Thankfully, most of the game’s basic features have been imported, including voice conversations and an impressive volume of narration. Visually, the game looks similar to the console version of Divinity: Original Sin 2, but the graphics are similar to the highest settings on your PC. A mobile version with no story or empirical compromises, all grab bag DLC ​​is included for $ 25 (about £ 18/A $ 32).

The big change is in the touch interface, which transforms different in-game interactions into different gestures and touch controls. It works best possible and you can really do whatever you want in the game with a series of touches and taps, but it takes a little more effort to do everything.

This is a touch interface limitation, but thanks to recent iPadOS updates, console controllers (including the Xbox Series X gamepad with PS5 and iPadOS 14.5) can be easily linked to the iPad Pro and used instead. I very much preferred to play this way rather than wrestling with the touch interface. The PS4DualShock4 gamepad controls were mapped in the same way as the console version of the controls, so veterans of the latter can easily switch to playing this way on the iPad Pro version. .. Desktop players will need to be retrained a bit with either method. Or, if you have the luxury of sitting down and want to play that way, you can also link your Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to your iPad Pro.

Larian was already quietly developing the iPad Pro version using Elverils, a St. Petersburg-based studio with experience porting desktop and console games to mobile platforms. Apple has notified the former that a more powerful tablet is approaching. 2020 iPad Pro, Divinity: Original Sin2 runs at 30fps, but can reach up to 60fps on the 2021 iPad Pro with the same silicon-powered M1 chipset as the latest Apple desktop computers.

Thanks to all its power, the game can easily transition to split screen when multiple players have a party for easy drop-in / drop-out couch (or car / bus / train / plane) cooperation. .. Is known for. Alternatively, you can join your friends in cross-play between your PC / Mac or other iPad Pro players (sorry, we don’t have a console at this time). There is also cross-save progress, but only between the tablet and Mac versions of the game.

Unfortunately, the graphics and performance requirements of the game mean that pre-2017 iPad Pro models can’t run the game, but it works with the enhanced iPad Air 2020. And like other graphics-intensive mobile games, this drains the battery and is less than 25% in an hour of play while we use it. However, due to the novelty of using Divinity: Original Sin 2 on the go, players who already have an expensive and powerful tablet can bring a new over 100 hours of RPG. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is also a completely modern experience when compared to the iPad ports of games such as Baldur Gate and Baldur Gate 2.

So how do you play a desktop RPG on your tablet?

(Image credit: Future) Divinity: Original Sin 2 by touch

I’ve tried a pre-release build of Divinity: Original Sin 2 on the iPad Pro 2020, but with the exception of a few lucky device reviewers, the M1 packed iPad Pro 2021 will be available to everyone until it ships in July. I haven’t received it. I’m looking forward to its smooth 60 fps gameplay when I can get a state-of-the-art Apple tablet, but until then I had a great time playing Divinity: Original Sin 2 on the 2020 model. It was.

As mentioned earlier, the iPad Pro version of the game plays much like the console and desktop versions, except for the interface and control options. When you start a new game, you still have multiple modes and difficulty levels (story, classic, tactical, adventure), and you can even choose a ready-made character or customize it yourself.

(Image credit: Future)

The gameplay screen is retained like any other version, with a skill bar at the bottom, a minimap in the upper right corner, the current character in the upper left corner, and portraits cascaded for the rest of the party. The skill bar occupies the entire bottom width because the screen is smaller than the average computer or console monitor.

Graphically, the game looks beautiful and takes full advantage of the iPad Pro 12.9s 2732×2048 pixel resolution, which closely matches the 1440p maximum resolution of PC games. You need to actually look at the original game footage side-by-side at maximum settings (like this video here). You need to notice subtle differences, slightly non-dynamic lighting, slightly lower resolution textures in the environment, and tones. Environmental impact (such as low frame rate fires), and in my case the upper limit of 30fps. It’s a testament to the fidelity of the mobile version, more than just a few and any complaints.

(Simple note: Play with Magic Keyboard for use as a more robust base and stand combo than keys, as the iPad Pro version doesn’t have keyboard or touchpad functionality other than entering local / party chat. This game supports keyboard and mouse control via Bluetooth, but has not been tested.)

(Image credit: Future)

Big changes and adjustments are controls. As mentioned earlier, I strongly preferred playing with a console controller over touch controls. Especially because I used to play the console version. The controls are about the same. Press and hold the right trigger to see a radial wheel with character skills, equipment, and party details, and face buttons to quickly steer, cancel, and end the turn.

Touch controls associate all of this with various menus that expand from a single button in the upper right corner of the minimap. Pressing the large helmet button expands all character skills, equipment, and other options (pressing it again restores it and keeps the screen clear). The blue-eyed button expands the buttons for some camera options and the buttons in the search area. This will probably do a lot of taps.

The legendary “search area” button. (Image credit: Future)

This is because a single tap on the screen will move you to this location and highlight the object, and a double tap will interact with the object, so tap to check out something and accidentally start overrunning or enemy It may hit your line of sight or trigger a trap. Just hit a pool of fire, acid, or liquid that hurt the various characters the game loves to spill in the player’s way.

This is not an insurmountable challenge and can be managed with some sophistication, but it means that it will take a little longer to weave the game than other control methods. Similarly, if you want to use the camera instead of a key or a dedicated joystick, you need to alternate between moving, manipulating, and moving the camera. Fortunately, the latter is intuitive and gives the expected gestures and results. Tap and drag to pan, rotate and rotate two fingers, pinch and zoom to zoom. Instead of multitasking with a keyboard or controller, just take turns fingering.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Future) Tap the bar to select a spell … Image 2/2

(Image credit: Future) … and press and hold the screen to display the magnifying glass

There is also a cute (and optional) magnifying glass that appears when you select a spell to ensure pinpoint targeting. All tap button menus, chat windows, activity logs, and other expandable screen elements can be collapsed by tapping again, keeping everything clear. There are also some novel quick access buttons to “ping” and “quicksave” that you can easily find around the minimap. In short, the iPad Pro version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 can be a long process to get around, but it’s got everything you remember from the original.

So what awaits the next game in the studio, perhaps with the current project Baldurs Gate 3, with the successful adaptation of Larians 2017’s masterpiece?

(Image credit: Future) Larian and iPad: Is it unlikely to match?

Divinity: Original Sin 2 on iPad Pro is Larian’s first mobile game, according to Michael Douse, Larian’s publishing director, who counts the Nintendo Switch version of D: OS 2 released in September 2019. The studio has begun adaptation work. Two years ago, not a port, he claimed TechRadar in an interview, citing the full version of the iPad Pro version of the game.

Larian chose the iPad Pro. This is because the game can be reproduced by the entire team. Douse tentatively claims that D: OS2 is the first AAA game to run on the iPad Pro, but jumps in other non-simplified games and the result is that the iPad Pro version is console level. It tells us that it is comparable to the quality of.

Then there was news of the iPad Pro 2021’s M1 chipset. This is Douse’s estimate that the performance of the tablet will be pushed somewhere between the previous console (Xbox One, PS4) and the current generation console (Xbox Series X, PS5), perhaps more powerful than the latter. Despite the shortage, we can still introduce you to an impressive series of games, like the Nintendo Switch.

“Looking at what Switch is doing in back-catalog games, a huge percentage of successful Switch games are games released long ago and are still relevant. What does this mean for the iPad now? And what does that mean for ARM? [chipsets]”Dooze said.

Of course, the iPad-formatted touch interface has some limitations, but there are also 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays, which limits the resolution possibilities. Instead, the team pursued sharpness and liquidity. D: OS2 has over 8,000 shaders (individual programs that change the light and texture of graphic elements), which Douse considers to be unprecedented in iPad games.

“When it comes to premium games, I think there’s a feature set that’s unmatched by other previous games on the platform. Maybe you can apply what you’ve learned from working on the M1 to your MacBook Pro and apply that knowledge to future games. Maybe, “says Douse. “Given that the permutations of mobile platforms participate in those discussions, we’ll be in the realm of crazy next-generation versions of the game. [game] Will you move to the next generation with PC, Xbox One and PS4? “

Or maybe Baldur’s Gate 3 which is still early access on PC? Douse couldn’t officially comment on it. ‘I’m not planning an iPad Pro version of Baldur’s Gate 3, but knowing that there is a mobile chip that matches Larians’ ambitions will change the way we plan game releases. If developers don’t need to nerf textures and shadows, they can be taken anywhere with a 100-hour RPG player, but how does that change the ecosystem?

The answer depends on the consumer, says Douse. For him, D: OS2 is a bit of a headache, as players can demand uncompromising 100-hour RPGs and encourage more developers to make them. On the plus side, Larian has come up with many solutions to adapt the game engine to tablets and develop touch interfaces that can be used in future games. But the studio doesn’t know if D: OS2 will hit the App Store and perhaps even more until it changes the conversation. Positive feedback (and perhaps sales) can change future plans.

“Will players want it more? People say,” Oh, this. [iPad Pro] What are the serious gaming devices that give you a premium experience? “Dooze said. “I think the stories around it will shape what we do with the ability to mobilize games in the future.”

