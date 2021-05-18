Starfield rumors claim Tom Cruise star in the game





Tom Cruise could appear in Bethesdas’ upcoming sci-fi game and give Starfield a Hollywood heavyweight like Cyberpunk 2077’s Keanu Reeves.

Rumor has it that Starfield has won a Hollywood star and Tom Cruise may have won that slot in the science fiction world. Starfield leaks and rumors have come from all directions these days, but this Tom Cruise report is certainly out of the left fielder. Still, three self-proclaimed industry insiders claim that Mission Impossible is working with Bethesda to promote the long-awaited new IP. Bethesda hasn’t confirmed anything, but like all other leaks and rumors about Starfield, some surprising evidence may show some truth to the claim.

Starfield has been a mystery since its announcement at E3 2018. Bethesda fans are looking forward to a big announcement this summer, hoping that the Bethesda Game Conference will spotlight the latest IP. Still, nothing has been revealed, and gamers are choosing straws to find something closer to a space-themed adventure game. Screenshot leaks and release date rumors are headlined daily, so in the end something should be true.

According to GamesRadar, Starfield may get a Hollywood chunk starring in a sci-fi story. The allegation is that Tom Cruise has signed on to play a role in the game, as reported by three suspected Starfield insiders. The report itself was found under a pile of other Starfield rumors in Gaming Leak and Rumored Subreddit, and quotes a tweet from 2018 that looked more like a joke than a serious demand.

Hey @Tom Cruise, I was a big fan. I loved Oblivion and now your view of Fallout. Want to get a good start with our next? #call me.

— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 26, 2018

In the tweet, Bethesda played the fact that Tom Cruise starred in two films depicting Bethesda’s fortune. The upcoming movie Oblivion will be played in The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, and Mission Impossible: Fallout will do the same in Fallout. It was a joke at the time, but many believed that Bethesda was actually proposing Tom Cruise to enter the world of games starring Starfield. Rumors aren’t straightforward, especially as the gaming industry continues to recruit Hollywood actors such as Cyberpunk 2077’s Keanu Reeves and Star Citizen: Squadron 42’s Mark Hamill.

Tom Cruise could prove to be a valuable asset for Bethesda’s next big game, opening it up to more viewers as well as enthusiastic Bethesda fans. It was June 2019 that Keanu Reeves surprisingly advanced to Microsoft’s E3 stage to promote the aforementioned role in Cyberpunk 2077. So there’s no doubt that Tom Cruise could surprise viewers when Starfield could reveal at this year’s Xbox showcase.

Fans have been waiting long enough to get more information about Starfield. The rumors are fun to talk about, but they have created a rather confusing aura around the game. Some rumors claim that Starfield will be released in 2021, while others swear it will be released in 2022. Rumors of Tom Cruise are fairly widespread, and its effectiveness will not be known until Bethesda finally opens the world of science fiction.

Source: GamesRadar, Bethesda / Twitter

