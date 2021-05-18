1Password releases full-featured Linux desktop application





I was proud to be able to remember dozens of complex passwords. But now I have to remember hundreds of passwords and I can’t. That’s why password managers like 1Password, Keeper, and LastPass are so important. Unless you’re running Linux, these all work fine. Now, Agilebits’ 1Password has finally provided its customers with what they were looking for: the Linux version. After a long beta, the company released its first Linux edition.

why? This is because the Linux market share is expanding. According to a 2020 Fortune Business Insights report, the Linux market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 19.2% over the next few years. It is expected to grow from $ 3.89 billion in 2019 to $ 15.64 billion by the end of 2027. Linux desktops are growing as businesses want to protect their businesses from the ever-growing security threats of today’s IT world. And, of course, it fits well with 1Password’s security goals.

Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password, said: -DevOps and IT teams for large organizations. 1Password for Linux means you can protect your entire organization, regardless of your device choice. “

At the same time, 1Password also supports open source. 1Password provides a free 1Password account for your team for over 250 open source projects. With this community in mind, 1Password has developed a new platform using many incredible open technologies such as Rust, Ring Crypto, and Electron, a cross-platform JavaScript application program. Many, but not all, of 1Password for Linux libraries are shared with the community. They include an Electron hardener and a secure default package, which together create a secure front-end foundation for 1Password.

However, while the front end is written in Electron, the center of the program is written in Rust. It is a secure system programming language widely adopted by both enterprises and Linux. The Rust-based ring encryption library enhances program end-to-end encryption to keep your data secure.

In addition to Linux, 1Password is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Its 1Password X web browser extension works on any platform of Chrome, Edge and Firefox.

Its main features include the ability to import usernames and passwords from a web browser. Support for two-factor authentication and web form filling. The program synchronizes data across an unlimited number of devices. In addition to these, you can also create and save notes, IDs, and credit card information with 1Password.

This new Linux version also has its own features. These include:

Encrypted Browser and Desktop Integration-1Password for Linux uses the Linux kernel keyring to establish a fully encrypted connection between 1Password in your browser and 1Password for Linux. In other words, if you unlock one lock, the other lock will also be unlocked when you switch. This is the most advanced browser integration available for password managers on Linux.

Passwordless Unlocking-1Password for Linux uses the same authentication mechanism and API provided for all user applications, so it’s supported by Linux user accounts, fingerprint sensors, or other Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM). You can unlock 1Password using the authentication mechanism.

The Linux version also includes new features that are not yet available to Mac or Windows users. These include secure attachments. Item archiving and deleting capabilities to improve document organization. Watchtower dashboard for monitoring and evaluating password security status. New sharing details to see who has access to what.

Also, you do not need to use a password with this password manager. 1Password also supports a fingerprint sensor or Yubikey to unlock your computer. If your 2FA key works with your distribution, it works with 1Password.

1Password protects your data end-to-end. It starts by encrypting the information using AES-GCM-256 authenticated encryption. The master password itself, which only you can access, not Agilebits, is further protected by password-based key derivation function 2 (PBKDF2). This makes it much more difficult to brute force passwords, even if multiple graphics processing units (GPUs) are looking for security.

Passwords can be stored on 1Password’s servers. Alternatively, store the information locally and sync with your own network server, or with Dropbox or iCloud. 1Password claims that it only holds the data and never sees it. The company takes privacy seriously.

Of course, this is not the only Linux password manager. Far from that! Other notable, purely open source managers include Bitwarden, Buttercup, and KeePassXC. But 1Password easily has the biggest security company behind its password management commitments.

