Google’s LaMDA makes conversations with AI more conversational – TechCrunch





AI systems are still very easy to get confused unless you speak carefully and literally, as long as you have the ability to recognize and respond to what you are saying. Google is working on a new language model called LaMDA. This is much better at tracking conversations in a natural way, rather than as a series of malformed search queries.

LaMDA is able to speak almost anything normally without prior training. This was demonstrated in a rather strange pair of conversations, first with Pluto and then with an AI pretending to be a paper plane.

The usefulness of having a machine learning model that can pretend to be a planet (or dwarf planet, an apparently resentful term) is somewhat limited, but the point of the demonstration is that LaMDA still speaks naturally. Was to show that we could continue with random topics, and in an arbitrary way in the first person.

The progress here basically prevents the AI ​​system from getting out of orbit and losing threads when trying to answer a series of loosely associated questions.

Normal human conversations jump between topics and constantly bring back previous ideas. This is a convention that endlessly confuses the language model. However, LaMDA can at least hold itself and won’t crash with a “sorry, I don’t know” or unrelated answer.

Most people don’t want to have a complete and natural conversation with their cell phone, but there are many situations where this kind of thing makes perfect sense. For example, groups like children and seniors who don’t know or care about the formal language used to speak with AI assistants will be able to interact more naturally with technology. And when this kind of conversational intelligence is built into cars and appliances, identity is important. No one asks “Google” how much milk is left in the fridge, but sometimes the fridge asks “Whirly” or “Fridgadore” to speak for itself.

Even CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized that he didn’t seem to know exactly what this new conversational AI would be used for, and that it was still under development. But perhaps Google’s AI can be expected to be a bit more natural in future interactions. And you can finally have that long philosophical conversation with the random items you’ve always wanted.

