A couple married in 1973 reunited after a year of COVID separation





A couple who have been married for over 70 years have divorced for almost a year due to a coronavirus pandemic.

However, on March 22, the pair finally reunited in a tragic scene that was recorded on video and is now viral.

Margaret Louise Baldwin Bigler (97) is a 73-year-old husband, Joseph Andrew Bigler (96), who has been admitted to the Long-Term Harmer Village Care Center in Cheswick, Pennsylvania on April 7, 2020 after admission. ) Did not meet. Her beloved husband continued to live independently and was unable to visit her during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oh my God! According to a SWNS report, Margaret reiterated after Joseph was admitted to the attached care facility in March, with the two hugging each other out of their wheelchairs, cuddling their faces on each other’s shoulders.

Margaret Louise Baldwin Bigler reacts when she reunites with her 73-year-old husband, Joseph Andrew Bigler. Harmer Village Care Center Senior lovers are preparing to hug after being separated all year round.Harmer Village Care Center

Margaret, who married Joe, a former worker at an archaeological company on May 31, 1948, was very sad to see Joe.

Almost a year later, Joe said that their time gap was hell, admitting that Margaret was very grateful for the care he received at home, despite the emotional sacrifice of the safety protocol. I can’t explain in words how I was able to hug her again.

Facility worker Holly Bills said she was very excited to see the staff together again. It was a happy day for everyone.

Facility worker Holly Bills said she was very excited to see the staff together again. The moment the Harmer Village Care Center couple reunited, there was no dry eye in the room. SWNS

A year later, these two lovebirds finally reunited. Instead of dry eye, Care Home captioned a viral video uploaded to its Facebook page on March 22nd. Since then, it has received more than 5 million views and surpassed 44,000 likes.

As Joe became a resident of the facility, Ministry of Health guidelines made it easier for the two to visit each other on a regular basis.

