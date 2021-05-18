Google I / O: Android 12, Chrome features lock photos, browsing history, and location data





Devices running Android 12 run AI-powered services on the user’s phone, not on Google’s servers.

Getty Images

Google announced on Tuesday several features that address the privacy and security of mobile device and web browser users. The search giant has unwrapped the latest versions of the Android operating system and Chrome browser. The update was announced at the company’s annual developer conference, Google I / O.

The new service is designed to improve the use of passwords, private storage of photos, and control over what the Chrome browser remembers about you. Android 12 is the latest version of the operating system that powers about 9 of 10 smartphones around the world, with new features processing personal data in a secure way while powering AI-driven services. To do. Android also gives users the option to limit the accuracy of where the app can collect.

Turn on Android

Get the latest news, how-tos, and reviews for Google-powered devices in CNET’s Google Report Newsletter.

Most features limit the personal data that external users can access, such as friends, third-party apps, and password-stolen hackers. One new service limits what Google itself collects about browsing history. The other is to keep a lot of personal data on your mobile phone, not on Google’s servers.

Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Core Systems and Experience at Google, said:

The most important new features are:

Android 12 Private Computing Core

Android 12 is being rolled out with several new privacy features. The operating system includes a private computing core that processes the personal information of mobile phones. The idea is to allow services such as Smart Reply, Live Caption, and Now Playing to access data about users without having to hang up or compromise. All of these services require Google’s AI to work.

“All voice and language processing takes place on devices that are isolated from the network to protect privacy,” Fitzpatrick said in a blog post.

Finally, in Android 12, you can choose to specify the exact location for the app or the “approximate location” based on the zip code. The exact location may make sense for something like a food delivery app, but the weather app may work in more common locations.

Chrome password manager upgrade

Google has announced a password manager upgrade, including a system that imports passwords from other tools and systems. We also announced the integration of the Chrome browser and Android apps. This will allow users to log in to app-based services on their mobile phones and tablets, extending the usefulness of password managers across browsers.

The password manager also alerts the user if the password is compromised. These warnings have become a common feature of password managers and are usually retrieved from a database of compromised login credentials posted on forums by criminals. Google’s password manager also provides a “change password” button to make it easier for users to deal with compromises immediately.

Google Photos now contains locked folders

Google Photos provides a locked folder where you can store the photos you want to keep private. Locked folders silo your photos so they don’t appear in other folders, shared folders, or search results. Keeping sensitive photos away from the camera reel eliminates the worry of showing your photos to unintended people when scrolling through other photos.

Currently playing: See this: Google can now delete recent search history …

7:12

Fitzpatrick has given a photo of your passport and an example of a surprise gift to someone in your life as sensitive. Another obvious application is to keep separate safe photos, including nudity and sexual intimacy.

Quick delete provides a retroactive secret mode

A new Google Chrome feature called Quick Delete allows you to put your last 15 minutes of web browsing history into incognito mode and clear it from your browser. In secret mode, Chrome does not store browsing activity, cookies, web form entries, or permissions granted to your website.

Please note that incognito mode does not stop the website from tracking activity. Also, their privacy is not protected when browsing on devices managed by the school or employer. It also does not hide your data from your Internet service provider.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos