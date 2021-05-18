



Mutant Lady Dimitresque can be difficult if the player does not know what to do. This guide will show players how to defeat her in Resident Evil Village.

The Lady Dimitrescu variant is one of the main threats to Resident Evil Village. This guide will show the player how to beat her. A giant vampire woman is placed in the front and center as part of the Resident Evil Village promotional material. It’s almost impossible to go where you’re talking about this game without seeing her image. She has been in the game for quite a short time, but has become a fan favorite. The marketing team knew what they were doing by shining a spotlight on her. The player must defeat her to advance the game. This guide will show the player how to beat her.

Her human appearance may be fascinating to the unfamiliar gaze, but her true appearance is one of the scariest things to reach the Resident Evil series. She eventually transforms into a giant dragon whose human form is a rider. She will do her best to defeat Ethan Winters. She also eats humans to prevent mutations from inheriting. This guide shows players what they need to do to get her out in a mutated form.

How to defeat a mutated Lady Dimitresque in Resident Evil Village

To get started, players need to prepare a shotgun for this battle. Remember to stack as many shotgun ammo as you can, as this will do the most damage. It is important to mention that her true weakness is the dragon rider. When shooting, be sure to aim at that location. Using other weapons like pistols and snipers is better at longer distances. At some point in the battle, she traps the player on a tall spire.

Players do little to avoid the attack, so their best bet is to attack her with everything you get. Take out the shotgun and aim at her body. Repeat this process until she collapses. Hopefully she will die before she has a chance to end you. This is why having a large amount of shotgun ammo is a game changer in this situation. I don’t want to be in a position to run out of ammo when cornered. After the battle is over, Ethan can continue to find his lost daughter in the village.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

