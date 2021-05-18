Ubisoft Ghost Recon Breakpoint Get New AI Teammate Experience Update in May





Good news for fans of Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, as French developers have just announced a new major update to be released next week. A new AI Teammate Experience update, called Title Update 4.0.0, will be available to all players for free on May 25th.

The new update introduces a new gameplay mechanism that allows players to earn even more rewards by unlocking various challenges. More precisely, future AI Teammate Experience updates will consist of a whole new progression loop that allows players to improve their AI teammates, earn their own rewards, unlock challenges and complete the process. I can do it.

Thanks to the update, players will be able to level up their AI teammates. This unlocks the tactical upgrade and prepares you for battle. In addition, teammates have a common team level and a common XP bar called Team XP, which you can level up by simply activating your AI teammates to play the game or completing a teammate challenge.

This update adds a new progress bar at the top of the screen that allows players to track their teammates’ progress and view their XP, Nomad level gauges, and teammate level gauges. In addition, as your teammates level up, an animation will appear on the screen to notify the player of the newly unlocked upgrade.

But wait, there’s more! Players have 14 new challenges at their disposal, granting both Team XP and cosmetic rewards. To upgrade and customize teammates, players can navigate the dedicated menu to view teammate-level XP, upgrades, and issues.

There are over 14 upgrades to unlock. Three active abilities unique to each teammate, including piercing shots, scans, and combat drones. Two active abilities shared between teammates, including Extra Revival and Fragmentation Grenades. Nine passive abilities to increase damage and recovery.

More importantly, with Title Update 4.0.0, you can coordinate teams with one, two, or three teammates, customize Rainbow teammates, and even AI teammates, as well as a leveling system. You will be able to hide secondary weapons.

