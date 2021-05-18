Microsoft officially admits that Windows 10 X is not occurring





Credit: Microsoft

On May 18, Microsoft officials confirmed that the company would not release a variant of the Windows 10X operating system, as reported more than a week ago. Microsoft has embedded it in the blog post about the rollout of the Windows 10 21H1 feature update published at the beginning of the Google I / O keynote, so don’t be surprised if you miss the acknowledgment.

(Who says there is no evil left in the Evil Empire ??)

Towards the end of the post, under the subheading “Our Customer First Focus,” authorities said, after all, Windows 10 X will not hit the market in 2021. Instead, Microsoft integrates some of the 10X “basic” technologies with other parts of Windows and other products.

Windows 10X was considered Microsoft’s answer to Chrome OS. This is a simpler variant of Windows 10 that was originally planned to debut in the educational PC and first line worker market.

Excerpt from Microsoft’s May 18th Windows 1021H1 post highlighting the fate of 10X:

After a year of research and customer conversations, we’ve found that Windows 10X technology can help and serve more customers in more ways than originally imagined. We conclude that 10X technology should not be limited to a subset of customers.

Instead of bringing the product Windows 10X to market in 2021 as originally intended, we will leverage what we have learned from our journey to bring other parts of Windows and our company’s products to the core 10X technology. Accelerating integration. In fact, some of this is already reflected in the Windows core of the Windows Insider preview build. For example, new app container technology integrated into products such as Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced voice input experience, and the latest touch keyboards. It has optimized key sizes, sounds, colors and animations.

Microsoft’s approval for the end of 10X has been more than a week since the word for the end of 10X was leaked.

Microsoft has been struggling to find a way to deploy and deliver Windows 10 X for the past two years. Initially, Windows 10 X was planned to be Microsoft’s Windows variant for dual-screen PCs, including the Surface Neo currently on the table. Authorities then switched plans and decided to instead debut Windows 10 X on both clamshell laptops and 2-in-1 single-screen PCs.

Windows 10X is not designed to run on existing PCs. It was built to run only on new PCs. It was originally planned to debut on Intel-based devices, but may be available on Arm-based PCs in the future.

