Google I / O 2021: Vertex AI platform connects ML tools





On Tuesday, Google announced the general availability of Vertex AI, a managed platform designed to help data scientists and ML engineers build, deploy, and manage ML projects. This announcement was virtually made during Google’s I / O conference this year.

Google has many machine learning products and services that compete with other platforms such as AWS’s SageMaker, but Google claims that the tools on the market are often incomplete.

“The cloud and other platform providers have brought a huge disadvantage to our customers,” Craig Wiley, director of product management at Google Cloud AI, told ZDNet. “Three, four or five years ago, we all launched these platforms using notebook training and forecasting,” Hey, you developed a model in a notebook, trained in a training system, Predictively moved to production. Service, and you’re done. “What do you think? it’s not. “

At the same time, the nature of the tool makes large-scale work difficult.

On Google Cloud, “I went to train my model on AutoML Vision, but I couldn’t do anything else on the stack using the same dataset. This was a big problem for us,” Wiley said. Mr. says. There was a customer who said, “I really like XY and Z, but I want to open it and do something else.”

Vertex AI aims to fix these issues by providing a highly scalable workflow and access to MLOps tools for maintaining and managing models in production. We also promise to reduce the time it takes to build and train the model. The platform integrates Google Cloud services for building ML under one integrated UI and API. Working in a single environment makes it easier to move the model out of the experiment, discover trends, and make predictions.

Vertex AI gives teams access to the AI ​​tools Google uses internally for computer vision, languages, conversations, and structured data. The toolkit is regularly improved by Google Research.

It also includes new MLOps features such as the optimization service Vertex Vizier. Customers provide Vertex Vizier with a set of variables and the function or metric they are trying to optimize to ensure that the model is tuned.

The fully managed Vertex Feature Store helps users share and reuse ML features. By connecting features to tools such as the ML pipeline, Wiley explained that users can set up workflows.

Vertex Experiments, on the other hand, is an enterprise version of TensorBoard, a tool for measuring and visualizing machine learning workflows. Vertex Experiments make it easy to share these measurements within your organization and find previously trained models for comparison.

“We are trying to reduce cycle times and increase the effectiveness of data scientists in order for data scientists to do this right. Speed ​​up by adopting pipelines or accuracy by better understanding It doesn’t matter if it’s an improvement or not. The model and its behavior. “

MLOpstoos on platforms such as Vertex Continuous Monitoring and Vertex Pipelines eliminate the self-maintenance often required for production models.

Google launched Vertex AI in preview in November and quietly launched an integrated platform in GA a few months ago. Since then, it has been used by a wide range of customers, including L’Oreal, Iron Mountain and Deutsche Bank, Wiley said. According to Wily, it incorporates the security features needed by regulated industries, such as VPC control and customer-managed encryption keys.

Wiley says the platform is also suitable for a wide range of skill levels, from business analysts using AutoML capabilities to advanced data science.

