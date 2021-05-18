Google updates Firebase with new personalization features, security tools and more – TechCrunch





Google today announced a number of updates to the Firebase developer platform at the I / O developer conference. Again, as the company announced, it currently powers over 3 million apps.

There are many major updates here, most of which focus on improving existing tools such as Firebase Remote Config and Firebase’s monitoring capabilities, but with the ability to create Android app bundles and new features at all. There are also some new features. A security tool called App Check.

“Supporting the success of developers is what makes Firebase successful,” Firebase product manager Kristen Richards told me prior to today’s announcement. “So we put us at the heart of everything we do to help developers.” She said that during the pandemic, Google was both a learner and a professional developer. He also said he saw many people who started to focus on app development. However, the team also saw many companies move to that platform as they wanted to bring their new apps online quickly.

Maybe the Marquee Firebase announcement at I / O is an updated RemoteConfig. This has always been a very powerful feature, allowing developers to make changes to their live production apps on the go without having to release a new version of the app. Developers can use it for anything from A / B testing to providing an in-app experience tailored to a particular user group.

With this update, Google will introduce an update to the Remote Config console, making it easy for developers to see how they are using this tool. We’ve also updated the A / B testing publishing flow and the redesigned test results page.

But most importantly, Google takes RemoteConfig one step further by releasing new personalization features that help developers automatically optimize the user experience for individual users. “This is a new feature of [Remote Config] Use Google’s machine learning to create your own personalized app experience, “explains Richards. “It’s very easy to set up and automatically creates these personalized experiences for individual users. Maybe you have what you want, it’s something different for me In this way we can get a customized experience. This is what our customers really expect today. We all make things more personalized than before. I think you’re looking forward to it. “

Google has also improved many of Firebase’s analytics and monitoring capabilities, including the Crashlytics service for catching app crashes. For game developers, for example, it means better support for games created using the Unity platform, but for all developers, Firebase’s performance monitoring service will now process the data in real time. The fact that it became, the performance data (especially the release date) arrived nearly half a day late.

Firebase has finally added support for Android App Bundles, Google’s relatively new format for packaging all the code and resources of the app, and Google Play is actually a resource suitable for the type of device on which the app is installed. Optimize your APK. This usually results in fewer downloads and faster installation.

On the security side, the Firebase team has released App Check, which is now available in beta. App Check helps developers protect their apps from external threats and traffic to online resources such as Cloud Storage, Realtime Database, and Cloud Functions for Firebase (and others coming soon) that don’t provide valid credentials. It is intended to block automatically.

Another update worth mentioning here is Firebase Extensions. It was released some time ago, but today it has support for some more extensions. These are new extensions to Algolia, Mailchimp and MessageBird that will help you bring new features such as Algolia’s search and MessageBird’s communications capabilities directly to the platform. Google itself has launched a new extension that helps developers detect comments that can be considered “rude, rude, or absurd in a way that makes people leave the conversation.”

