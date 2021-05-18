Google 3D AR becomes athletic with the addition of new models in search





Google has attended the Google I / O 2021 event and announced that it has added athletes for fans of the 3DAR search feature. Specifically, starting today, we’re adding athletes to our ever-growing list of 3DAR interactive objects found in our search. And, as widely reported, it starts with three athletes in particular.

Who can search as a 3DAR object on Google?

Initially, Google will add Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, and Naomi Osaka as 3D models to the AR search function. And there’s a good reason why the list is so short. That is, these 3D objects are not as stationary as most previously added models. Instead, Google uses AR to bring athletes to life. And it doesn’t matter if it’s located in the user’s living room, yard, or office.

For example, for the Simone Biles model, Google has a world-class gymnast routine. Similar actions will also be shown to US soccer player Megan Rapinoe and tennis player Naomi Osaka. It’s intended to give Google users a closer look at what these athletes look like in the large, real world when they’re performing.

Who will come next to this feature?

Currently, each new 3DAR model will appear directly in Google Search. For example, users can search Simone Biles and the corresponding Google search result card will show options that show the various actions that three athletes can view in 3DAR.

Of course, the company could extend this feature to introduce more athletes in different sports. At least, the search giant is a less complex category without animation, but it does so in other areas as well. But at least for now, Google hasn’t included details about when. Or even if you plan to add more athletes in the future.

