Google will add AI-powered app personalization and other improvements to Firebase

At this week’s Google I / O 2021, Google’s developer conference, the company announced a number of updates to its mobile and web app development platform, Firebase. According to Google, the new tools introduced will help developers enhance their app experience, maintain and extend their apps, and add new features to existing apps.

The business value of the app is immeasurable. According to a 2019 Google survey, 39% of smartphone users are more likely to browse branded mobile apps because they are easy or quick to buy. One report suggests that app adoption growth by small businesses is slowing, but a Red Hat survey found that 79% of US-based respondents’ mobile app strategies are return on investment. Turned out to be high.

According to Google, Firebase, which is currently used in more than 3 million apps a month, has a storage emulator. This allows developers to upload, download and modify files as they would in a production environment. Storage Emulator, a module of Emulator Suite, a Firebase service that runs emulated versions of Google’s back-end products, interacts with other emulators to trigger functionality and protect access to files.

App checking and extensions

In addition to these changes, Firebase App Distribution, a tool for distributing pre-release versions of apps to testers, has built-in support for Android app bundles. This allows developers to test the binaries that Android users install on their devices. Google will also release App Check. This is a new beta security feature that protects access to services by ensuring that incoming traffic comes from your app and blocking traffic that doesn’t have valid credentials.

App Check is available in Cloud Storage, Realtime Database, Cloud Functions for Firebase, and will soon be extended to other products, Firebase product leader Kristen Richards told Venture Beat in an interview.

Google will also introduce the new Firebase Extensions, a bundle of packaged code that automates common development tasks, into the Firebases library. Additions include:

Analyze toxicity using Jigsaw’s Perspective API, which is supported by the alphabet. It leverages AI to pre-check comments that are considered rude, rude, or absurd as people leave the conversation. Search by Algolia. This allows developers to add search and discovery capabilities to their apps by indexing the database. Manage marketing with Mailchimp. This allows developers to send personalized emails to their customers. Send a message using MessageBird. This helps reach customers via text messages, WhatsApp, or Telegram.

On the analytical side, Firebase Crashlytics, a component that helps track and resolve bugs, will soon support custom keys for searching and filtering apps. In addition to this, the Crashlytics NDK and Unity are being improved. This includes detailed stack traces and improved visibility into the root cause of crashes with enhanced device metadata in Unity apps such as GPU, DPI, and resolution.

Google today announced that Firebase Performance Monitoring, which collects and displays data about app performance, is now processing data in real time. New traces on the Performance Dashboard allow developers to sort, search, and identify changes that require immediate attention.

According to Richards, real-time monitoring can make a big difference for app developers, as the big stressful part of development is the release of new versions of the app. You want to monitor it and make sure it works. Real-time data is very exciting because it allows customers to understand the performance of the app being released.

Remote configuration and performance

Firebase Remote Config enhancements are also planned. RemoteConfig, which allows developers to dynamically control and change their apps, allows them to test their ideas without releasing a new version, with detailed information about parameters such as values ​​and whether it’s safe to change. It is now displayed. The publishing flow has been updated to clarify pending changes. We’ve also updated the A / B testing results page to better organize the rest of the data.

Last but not least, Google says it will launch a new RemoteConfig service called Personalization in alpha. This allows developers to automatically optimize their individual user experience through machine learning to maximize goals such as revenue and engagement. After setup, personalization continually finds and applies the app configuration to the user to produce the desired results.

Image credit: Google

Richards uses Google’s machine learning to create his own personalized experience, where app developers set different parameters and variations of their apps, for example, to increase or decrease the frequency of ads. can do. Developers tell us what they care about, and personalization provides their individual variants to individual users. Personalization is constantly learning, so it requires less information and can be dynamically learned over time to actually refine the personalized experience that is best for each user.

Game developer Ahoy Games is one of the companies testing personalization. Personalization is far superior to A / B testing overall because it continually optimizes the right variants and delivers them to the right group of people to maximize conversion goals. CEO Deniz Piri told VentureBeat in an email that he could run hundreds of A / B tests daily and think of it as slicing and dicing users into many mini-segments. I will. On the other hand, you can catch up with the behavioral tendencies of users. It does all this automatically, so you can focus completely on your product.

The revamped Firebase benefits developers who are struggling with monotonous work. Coralogix estimates that software developers create 70 bugs per 1,000 lines of code, and fixing bugs takes 30 times longer than creating lines of code. In the United States, $ 113 billion is spent annually in identifying and fixing product defects.

With these Firebase improvements, we aim to make app development faster, easier, and streamline the path to business success, Richards continued. People trust your app to thrive in our new world. You can trust us to build, operate and extend your app.

