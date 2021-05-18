13 Innovative Companies Selected for Global Harvest Automation Initiatives





Western Growers is a groundbreaking project aimed at automating 50% of specialty crop harvests within 10 years by accelerating the commercialization of harvest automation innovation, the Global Harvest Automation Initiative (GHAI). We have selected 13 innovators for our first cohort.

All of the companies selected for the cohort specialize in agricultural robotics, mechanization and automation and receive exclusive resources to help them launch and expand. This too:

Mentor support from leading ag and tech companies, including feedback on mentoring product offerings, strategies and launch options. Field Trial Promotion of field trials with growers. The success of the case study field trial will be published as a case study available to growers.

Most importantly, the cohort will undergo system integration to integrate industry-standard components (called the technology stack) into the product roadmap, enabling robots to enter the field and market faster.

Most harvest start-ups are building the entire technology stack, from imaging and artificial intelligence to robotic end effects and automatic movement up and down the field. Western Growers’ Global Harvest Automation Initiative will build this technology stack, said Walt Duflock, Vice President of Innovation at Western Growers. Innovators in this cohort are start-ups and established companies that help integrate with industry-standard tractors, robotic arms, and sensors that can commercialize up to 60-80% of the start-up’s technology stack.

Below are the innovation companies chosen to provide hands-on support for all aspects of the business for rapid expansion.

Advanced Farm Technologies: Provides advanced farming tools such as automated strawberry harvesting robots for harvesting services.

Antobot: Build a team of small intelligent agricultural robots with advanced computer vision and robotics technology.

Augean Robotics: Help farmers solve labor problems by creating autonomous collaborative robots.

Earth Rover: Create field robots that automate scouting, harvesting, and weeding, and provide farmers with per-plant data from seed to phyla.

FarmWise: Use machine learning and computer vision instead of herbicides to design unmanned tractors to eradicate weeds from farmers’ fields.

FFRobotics: Develop a reliable and robust harvesting platform that emulates the human picking process for efficient, cost-effective and brutal-free fruit harvesting.

Muddy Machines: Build a new generation of field robots to help growers manage labor-intensive crops by performing fieldwork.

Oxbo International Corporation: Designs, manufactures and sells innovative harvesting equipment and related products.

Ramsay Highlander: A partner brand supplier and custom manufacturer of harvest aids, mechanical harvesters, and specialized harvesters designed for the vegetable growing industry.

Ripe Robotics: Build and manage fruit picking robots.

Robotics Plus: Enables sustainable growth of the horticultural and textile industry through robotics and automation.

SPUDNIK Equipment Company LLC: Manufactures potato harvesting and handling equipment.

Strio AI: Start with strawberry runner cuts and automate labor-intensive tasks for professional producers.

Each innovator was selected based on market traction and potential for success, as well as feedback from Western Grower members and industry groups, including the Washington Tree Fruits Research Commission.

GHAI’s Subject Matter Expert (SME), a group with expertise in precision agriculture, robotics, artificial intelligence, equipment manufacturing, harvest automation, and grower / shipper operations, is a priority that can accelerate development efforts. Work with the cohort on.

The SME is:

Trimble: Mike Dentinger (Phase 1 Project Management) and 4 Trimble SME Bosch in North America: Andreas Fuchs, Fabian Henrici Oxbo International Corporation: Kathryn Van Weerdhuizen, Scott Korthuis (Discontinued), Chris Schloesser (Discontinued) Spudnik Equipment Company LLC: David Offerdahl , Evan Steel Ramsay Highlander: Frank Maconachy, Greg Weisenfeld Driscolls (former): Michael Christensen NWFM LLC: Keith Veselka Red Rooster Consulting: Scott Jacky ProMach: Don Wickstrum Milano Technical Group: Dominic Milano, Soummya Datta All-Phase Co. : Ken Hite Grimway Farm: Jeff Morrison Tarlock Fruit Company: Neil Charis Church Brothers Farm: Josh Luis Ilme Agriculture: Kevin Andrews Super Fresh Grower: Mike Van Pert

Resources and more information about GHAI can be found on the WG Center for Innovation & Technology web page.

David Eddy is the editor of the American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower publications of Meister Media Worldwide, and the senior editor of the American Vegetable Grower. See the stories of all the authors here.

