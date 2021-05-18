Google I / O 2021: Flutter 2.2 features a new payment plugin to hit over 200,000 apps on Google Play





Google I / O announced new features for the next version of Flutter, Google’s open source UI development kit.

Image: Google

An open source UI toolkit called Flutter has a new version of Flutter 2.2. Announced on Google I / O on Tuesday, there are new features that include how developers can monetize their apps with in-app purchases and ads. Developers can also connect to cloud services and have APIs that extend the app to support new features.

Currently, there are more than 200,000 apps in the Google Play store that use Flutter. This includes ByteDance, the company behind WeChat, MyBMW, Grab, eBay Motors and TikTok, explained Zoey Fan, product manager for the Flutter team.

Fans say, “ByteDance currently has more than 70 apps that use Flutter. Their engineers say that after switching to Flutter, productivity actually increased by 30%. New features and apps It ships 30% faster than previous native development. You don’t have to build two like iOS and Android, you can ship in one code base. “

Flutter was originally released in 2018, but is growing rapidly, growing 47% from the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, according to SlashData’s Mobile Developer Population Forecast 2021. In the last 30 days, more than one-eighth of new apps have been built with Flutter on the Play Store, according to SlashData.

Samsung is using an open source repository to port Flutter to Tizen. Sony is working on developing solutions for embedded Linux.

Flutter allows developers to use the same code base to compile their apps into native machine code for Android, iOS, the web, desktop, or wherever you want to paint pixels on your screen. According to Huang, the team has partnered with everyone at Microsoft Surface, Toyota, Canonical, Samsung and Sony to bring Flutter to a variety of devices and screens.

Since Google released Flutter 2.0 in March, Fan said the series of updates was built on top of it to respond to user feedback and improve the quality and performance of Flutter 2.0. I will.

“Several enhancements we made in Flutter 2.2 are improvements to the beta versions of Windows, Mac OS, and Linux desktops. We continue to make progress towards stable quality, and then continue to enhance accessibility. “I will,” said Mr. Huang. .. “Another aspect of the desktop is that Windows UWP support is also in the alpha stage, which means Flutter developers can now build apps on the Xbox.”

Fans said: “At the front of Dart, sound null safety is now available in Flutter 2.0, as mentioned earlier, but in Flutter 2.2, sound null safety is the default for new projects, so development. For those of you who are safe with Sound Null, you can eliminate errors for the entire class, and you can also reduce the size of your app and speed up your app, so in a new project. Making Sound Null Safety the default has a huge benefit for developers. ” Expand

On the developer tools side, there are upgraded Flutter development tools that help developers understand how memory is allocated in their apps. “Another major theme in Flutter 2.2 is to notify developers that they are making a significant investment to connect their apps to other parts of the Google ecosystem, so some within Google. We’re working with different partners to significantly enhance app integration. It’s easy. “

It includes a new payment plugin for the Google Pay team. This allows people to buy physical goods and services and pay through Google Pay on Android and Apple Pay on iOS. And Google is updating the Google Mobile Ads SDK for Flutter. It was available in Flutter as an open beta when Flutter 2 was launched, but she said it was upgraded to include a new ad format called Adaptive Banner.

“In addition, we used to basically have an app purchase plugin that allows developers to incorporate that purchasing mechanism. For example, if a user wants to pay for virtual coins or game currency, the user will use that mechanism. We use it to make payments such as: We used to offer the plugin in beta quality, but now with Flutter 2.2 we plan to upgrade this plugin to production quality, “says Fan. Stated.

The materials team will announce new design guidance for building applications later this year.

