Hori Split Pad Pro (for Nintendo Switch) Review





Just as everyone loves the Nintendo Switch, achieving a console / handheld hybrid design has had to come at a cost. The Joy-Con controller is packed with nifty features, but it feels small and cramped for those accustomed to full-size controllers. The $ 49.99 Hori Split Pad Pro accessory solves this problem by giving your tablet a large button, premium analog stick, and wider grip. These significantly larger controllers may lack some of Joy-Cons’ more gimmick features, but the added comfort is more than a trade-off value.

Controller design

The Hori Split Pad Pro is considerably cheaper than buying either the official Nintendo Joy-Con controller or the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. This is common with alternative controllers as seen by Hori and other manufacturers. The low price makes it easy to accept certain features that are missing. This will be explained later.

Split Pad Pro looks like someone sliced ​​a traditional classic gamepad in the middle. You will find all the same buttons and triggers that appear on ProControllers with the same configuration. Initially, it was released in various game-themed colors such as Demon x Makina and Pokemon. The version I tested was a basic black made of slightly translucent plastic reminiscent of a pro controller, with red accents on the underside of the text and analog sticks.

Bolting a full-size video game controller to a portable device is always a bit tricky. For example, take a look at Razer Kishi for Android phones. The Joy-Con controller is designed to visually form one seamless, uniform and relatively compact device when connected to a switch, but the Split Pad Pro stands out very much.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. Gamer hardware has a long and proud history that looks huge and ridiculous. The Switch with the Split Pad Pro looks like a mockup of the 1990s magazine “Switch Pro.” Beyond aesthetics, these things don’t even fit in the most buggy cargo shorts, so the added bulk may turn off. However, you can easily insert the switch into the dock with the controller connected.

performance

The Split Pad Pro may seem ridiculous, but the moment you pick up the Nintendo Switch, the benefits of the controller are obvious. The controller’s wide grip and large size distribute weight in a way that makes the device feel light. The textured back and subtle side handles make it feel great and safe to the hand. It’s well-built and literally reminiscent of an old Nintendo portable that’s durable enough to survive in a war zone.

Hori is a trusted name when it comes to controllers, so it’s no surprise that the Split Pad Pro works great. The larger buttons mean that your thumb doesn’t get cramped when pulling the combo with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A true directional pad means you can win the highest award at Tetris 99. The longer the analog stick, the more accurate you are when aiming at Apex Legends and no drift. The trigger may have a little less sponge or a different tension setting like the Xbox Elite controller, but that’s not a problem. Monster Hunter Rise’s Shenanigan offers challenging testing for any controller. SplitPadPro makes it easy to work on endgame content.

The main selling point is the excellent ergonomics of the Split Pad Pro, but it also includes some bonus features. There are two additional backpaddles that allow you to remap the button. Great for example, if you don’t like pressing the analog stick as a button. Note that the left paddle can only be mapped to the buttons on the left controller and vice versa. You can also activate turbo mode and press one button automatically and quickly. Finally, Animal Crossing: There is a better way to blow a breeze through repeated dialogues in New Horizons.

Unfortunately, Split Pad Pro lacks some of the less-needed (and certainly expensive) features found in regular Joy-Con controllers. No rumble, HD, etc. Say goodbye to Amiibo figures as there is no NFC leader. Portable play with New Pokemon Snap is less immersive due to the lack of motion control. Finally, because there is no battery, the controller must always be connected to the switch in handheld mode to use it. It does not work in TV mode, desktop mode, or Nintendo Switch Lite.

Big and in charge

Given the modular nature of Nintendo Switch, it’s honestly surprising that more companies aren’t making radical alternative Joy-Con controllers. The Hori Split Pad Pro shows how great such innovative hardware is. If you’re interested in a game or playstyle with a particular gimmick, you’ll need to hold at least one pair of Joy-Cons, so premium controls may not be enough to increase the overall size. But when it comes to the feel of a pure handheld, the Split Pad Pro nails it in a way that Joy-Cons doesn’t simply do. You can always play Switch on the go, but now you don’t have to give up comfort to do so.

For more information on game controllers, learn how to choose the right controller for your PC, how to choose the best fight stick, and the best flight stick for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos