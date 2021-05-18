Google Workspace turns documents, spreadsheets and slides into smart canvases





At the annual Google I / O conference, Google got a glimpse of new product development. Google Workspace has received a major update called Smart Canvas, which makes Google Docs, Sheets and Slides smarter and more sophisticated. The solution is less tied to a fixed format for a single purpose, but is now more flexible and interactive.

The document or window you work with is much smarter. For example, you can add (tag) people to your document by simply typing @ and selecting people. Similarly, you can browse other documents to make it easier to click on another document. You can also add an interactive list, for example, a task list that needs to be completed. You can assign these tasks to different users.

This makes Google seem to have copied many of the features of well-known collaboration tools such as Asana, Trello, and Monday into their Workspace products, but it’s more creative. There are also features such as milestones, status and project trackers to add to documents and smart tables. In addition, Google has introduced the required templates that you can use to quickly create such workspace table documents.

It combines the features of well-known text and spreadsheet tools with the capabilities of major collaboration tools. This year, we’ll continue with the features we need, such as the timeline. This allows users to easily see which phase the project is in and which tasks need to be completed when. You should also be able to sort the tasks by owner, category, or different characteristics.

Doing this within a workspace environment, which is primarily based on the well-known spreadsheet environment, is an interesting step by Google. I would like to know if this also works efficiently and can be integrated with third party products and solutions. After all, many collaboration tools today are centrally integrated with all other types of products via APIs.

Google Meet plays a central role in Workspace

Another step Google is taking is to give Google Meet a more important role. Recently, Google has added the possibility of pinning specific content and video feeds to provide a better content experience. In addition, document, spreadsheet, and slide content will soon be available for sharing directly with Google Meet. You can also create new spreadsheets and slide documents together in a multi-person chat room. Google plans to launch Google Meet’s picture-in-picture feature, which appears on documents, spreadsheets, and slides later this year. So you can not only collaborate on the documentation, but also see each other.

Efficient virtual (joint) work

Google seems to be on the road to making the Workspace solution more suitable for virtual work. Sure, documents, spreadsheets, slides and Google Meet combinations, and all-new collaboration tools may be a good combination. Google’s biggest competitor in this area is, of course, Microsoft, which also offers these types of tools, but they’re all silos and less integrated.

The big question is whether it works intuitively and you can easily find the features so that people can use them. The idea is certainly not bad, and the functionality itself isn’t bad, but it’s still unclear if it will be used in this combination and find a way to the user. It ultimately remains the pitfall of many solutions. How can I make the use of the application as simple as possible so that it is also adopted?

Limited collaboration with Office

In any case, it’s nice to see Google trying to innovate with a solution that integrates well with the office suite. After all, there is little competition in the Office segment for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. As a result, it became a battle between Google and Microsoft. Apple has also tried in the past, but they dropped out. They are missing a bridge to collaboration in a business environment. Microsoft can’t keep up with Google’s reinvestment.

