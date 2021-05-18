Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) Announces Participation in Mars Exploration Program





LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) said NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently confirmed that optics manufactured by its subsidiary ISP Optics are supporting Mars Curiosity Rover’s efforts in the NASA scientific exploration program. Announced.

Zinc sulfide medium-wave infrared (MWIR) lenses and beam splitters are key components of Mars Curiosity Rover’s tunable laser spectrometer (TLS) equipment.

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/images/tunable-laser-spectrometer-on-nasas-curiosity-mars-rover.

Sam Rubin, CEO of LightPath Technologies, said: “LightPath’s global employee base is to provide state-of-the-art industry-leading precision optics that enable our customers to take full advantage of photonics technology and realize their long-term strategy of improving their lives. I work hard every day. Experience by using light. “

LightPath is proud to have optical solutions to support the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle, and other missions on board numerous satellites. Our corporate location in the middle of the Space Coast in Central Florida is very helpful in increasing our presence in outer space. Working with the University of Central Florida’s CREOL, LightPath is accelerating innovative solutions to meet the rapid pace and demands of space exploration.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is the world’s leading vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics, and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures unique optical and infrared components such as molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared and thermal image assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond TM (“BD6”) chalcogenide based glass lenses. I have. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies with full engineering design support. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

ISP Optics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of LightPath, manufactures all types of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP’s infrared lens assembly product line includes non-thermal lens systems used in cooled and uncooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufactured in-house, we offer precision optics such as spherical, aspherical and diffraction coated infrared lenses. The ISP’s optical process allows the ISP to manufacture products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. The manufacturing process includes CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contact and advanced coating techniques.

