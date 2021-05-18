Google’s Wear OS integrated with Samsung’s Tizen





(Samsung Galaxy Watch 3)

Google’s Wear OS platform is still on the move, but search giants have a new partner, Samsung.

At today’s I / O developer conference, Google announced that it will integrate the Wear OS platform with Samsung’s Tizen. This is simply called Wear.

“By working together, we were able to take advantage of each of them to accelerate performance, extend battery life, and increase the number of favorite apps available on the watch,” said Bjorn, director of product management at Ware.・ Kilburn says. Write to a blog post.

With the help of Samsung, the updated Wear OS opens the app “up to 30% faster with the latest chipsets with smooth user interface animations and motion.” He also promised better battery life using a continuously running heart rate sensor and overnight sleep tracking.

“This isn’t just for Google and Samsung,” he says. “All device makers can add a customized user experience on the platform, and developers will be able to use Android tools they love to build for one platform and ecosystem.”

Google has struggled to compete with Apple and watchOS. According to Counterpoint Research, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple was the world’s number one smartwatch maker, with a 6% year-on-year market share thanks to its lineup of premiumer series plus lower-priced Apple Watch SE. It increased by 40%. 6. Huawei and Samsung conclude the top three, accounting for about 10% and 8% of the market, respectively.

Samsung’s Tizen-based smartwatches are highly regarded by PC Mag. Thanks to the ECG app and trip detection, the Galaxy Watch3 received four out of five stars last fall, making it “one of the best alternatives to the Apple Watch.”

It’s not yet clear if Tizen’s power can give Wear OS the boost it needs. OS tap updates include home screen shortcuts and customizable tiles. Redesigned Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Pay. You will have access to YouTube Music later this year.

Wear OS will also incorporate the features of Fitbit, which Google acquired for $ 2.1 billion last year. This includes features such as daily health tracking and wrist goal celebrations, “says Kilburn.

Google has also promised improved apps from companies such as Strava and adidas Running, a new Tiles API and watch face design editor built by Samsung, and more developers will be creating apps for Wear OS. I encourage you.

