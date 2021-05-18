Houston Tech Rodeo: Venture capital investors want Health Tech to:





It’s been a turbulent year for health technology, and venture capital investment activity is undoubtedly affected. Looking to the future, a group of panelists discussed how they are investing and what they are looking for.

Three investors participated in the panel, announced in partnership with the Houston Angel Network and the Houston Tech Rodeo Cooley.

Dennis McWilliams, SantTerri Burke Partner, Epidarex Capital Farzad Soleimani Venture Partner, 1984 Ventures Healthcare Partner

Here are some things these experts should consider when assessing potential deals:

Unique idea

Of course, the ideas and solutions of medical technology devices and digital health companies are very important to investors.

“We are really looking for that unmet need. What are the innovative and medical technologies that are doing something different?” Burke says. “We try to find something groundbreaking or destructive, not one of the six chasing the same thing.”

Panelists discussed telemedicine and advances in telemedicine in the light of COVID-19. Another concern in the growing population is access to primary care physicians.

“Five years later, we will run out like 60,000 to 70,000 primary care physicians,” says Soleimani. “The only way to fill the gap is to turn a regular doctor into a super doctor. It’s driven by AI and data … or allows other providers to act like primary care doctors. . “

This kind of innovation is of paramount importance to investors. What technologies can help professionals like pharmacists provide this type of care?

“We’ve seen a lot of investment being made to enable other healthcare providers to act as primary care physicians,” says Soleimani. “They are trained.”

Strong team

Like startups, people support product growth. Panelists emphasized the importance of the teams they may invest in. It is learning through a diligent process.

“We want to work with people who like to work with us, so whether we set up our own company to help scale up new companies or experienced teams, the right people Finding a combination comes to us, “says Burke.

In the case of Soleimani, he specializes in ensuring that companies have CTO roles, as well as part-time developers and contract workers.

“I need someone who can build a technology that I can’t emphasize enough,” he says. “The process is painstaking and you won’t get there overnight.”

IP and regulatory process

According to panelists, investors are looking for support for protected technology, and in most cases entrepreneurs want to start the process sooner than you think.

“Investors really care about a lot, care about it, and go pretty deep to make sure something in the idea is protectable,” says Burke.

Panelists also say they need a team that understands the regulatory process to extend the technology. And investors are not afraid to invest in companies that follow these paths.

“The regulatory process is often misunderstood and it can be on your side,” says Soleimani. “Just because something needs to go through a regulatory process doesn’t mean it’s unattractive. It must be the right process for it.”

According to McWilliams, the process may have been more confusing a few years ago, but nowadays companies are familiar with the options.

“Most devices know what the route will be,” he explains. “If the team says they don’t really know what the regulatory strategy is, they probably don’t want to tell you they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Panelists acknowledged that these regulatory processes can be costly, so it is important to incorporate them into the equation. It is also an important place to surround yourself with the right people.

“I think it’s important not only to know your path, but to know what it takes to prove it,” says Burke. “There, not only regulatory consultants, but also doctors’ advisors are of great value.”

Appropriate evaluation

Valuation is another factor that investors consider both too high and too low.

“There is always a problem with this valuation, and there is always a desire to maximize the pre-valuation of the deal. I think this can often get you into a really big problem,” says McWilliams.

McWilliams considers where the market capitalization and the company’s market capitalization are, and make sure there’s always room on either side.

Ultimately, it depends on the investor

Panelists left the audience with advice for entrepreneurs to do their homework when reaching out to potential investors. What companies investors will fund and what stages they will contribute to.

“It’s important to know the type of investor you’re talking about,” says Burke.

It is also important to start those relationships in sufficient time.

“If you run out of cash in two months and need to make an immediate decision, it’s difficult to build a meaningful and lasting relationship with your investors,” says McWilliams.

