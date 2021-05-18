Everything Google Announces Today at I / O – TechCrunch





This year’s Google I / O event focused on “building cool things” and “something you can use or buy tomorrow.” However, there was also an interesting surprise from the semi-live events held in and around the company’s Mountain View campus. Read all the interesting bits.

Android 12 has a fresh new look and some quality of life features

We knew that Android 12 had been in use for months, but today we’re the first to see the next big change in the world’s most popular operating systems. A new look called Material You (yes) dynamically changes UI colors and other aspects, focusing on users, apps, and time of day, weather, and more. Introducing new security features such as camera and microphone usage indicators, as well as a “private computing core” feature that uses the AI ​​process on your smartphone to customize replies and notifications. Beta is out today for adventurous people!

Wow, Android is now powering 3 billion devices

Subhed says it all (but read more here). Increased from 2 billion in 2017.

Smart Canvas keeps your documents, productivity and video calls together

Millions of people and businesses are using Google’s suite of productivity and collaboration tools, and the company felt better if they weren’t too isolated. Smart Canvas allows you to work together on shared documents and make video calls as you capture information and content from your drive or elsewhere. It looks complicated, but it’s potentially useful.

AI conversations will be more conversational with LaMDA

If you quit scripting, it’s a little too easy to annoy AI. It looks normal to you, but asks something in a way that the language model doesn’t understand at all. Google’s LaMDA is a new natural language processing technology that makes conversations with AI models more resilient to anomalous and unexpected queries, like a real person rather than a search voice interface. Will be. They showed it by showing an anthropomorphic version of Pluto’s conversation with a paper plane. And yes, it was just as strange as it sounds.

Google has built a futuristic 3D video calling booth

One of the most amazing things about the keynote was Project Starline. This is a high-tech 3D video call setup that uses Google’s previous research and Lytro DNA to display realistic 3D avatars of people on either side of the system. It’s still , but it looks very promising.

Wear OS has been revamped with a number of health-focused apps

Few people want to watch a movie on their smartwatch, but many prefer to use it to track their steps, meditation, and other health-related habits. Wear OS is heavily infused with Fitbit DNA with integrated health tracking capabilities and many third-party apps such as Calm and Flo.

Samsung and Google announce integrated smartwatch platform

These two mobile giants have been best friends in the phone world for years, but remain rivals when it comes to wearables. But in the face of Apple’s complete advantage in the smartwatch space, the two set aside the difference and run on an “integrated platform” that allows developers to create apps that run on both Tizen and Wear OS. Announced to do.

And they are also working on foldable together

Apparently Google and Samsung realized that no one would buy a foldable device unless they did something really cool, and that collaboration was the best way to move forward there. As such, the two companies will also work together to improve how Byobugaura interacts with Android.

Android TV hits 80 million devices and adds phone remote control

The smart TV space is a competitive space, and after a few launches, Google has made it happen on Android TV. The company announced that it has reached 80 million monthly active devices, reaching Roku and Amazon (the latter two are about 50 million). Monthly active account) All are in the same league. The company also unveiled a powerful new phone-based remote app that allows you to enter passwords that are much better than using the clicker’s cross key (especially). Developers will be delighted to hear that there is a new Google TV emulator and Firebase Test Lab supports Android TV.

Your android phone is now (also) the key to your car

Well, suppose you have a really new Android device with a UWB chip. Google was the first to work with BMW, and other automakers will soon be able to unlock the car when approaching it or exchange basic commands without using fobs or Bluetooth. Is developing a new method of. Why isn’t it Bluetooth you ask? Well, Bluetooth is old. UWB is new.

Vertex has a collection of machine learning development tools in one place

Both Google and its siblings are leaders in AI research and are popular platforms for others to do their own AI work. However, the machine learning development tools were a bit scattered, but not connected. Vertex is a new development platform for enterprise AI that puts many of these tools in one place and tightly integrates with optional services and standards.

There is a new generation of Google custom AI chips

Google does a lot of machine learning. Like a lot. Therefore, we are constantly working to create better and more efficient computing hardware to handle the huge processing load generated by these AI systems. TPUv4 is up-to-date, twice as fast as the old one, and will soon be packaged in 4,096 powerful pods. Why 4,096 instead of 4,000? The same reason that there are other numbers in computing: a power of 2.

And they are enhancing some new photo features, including scary ones

Google Photos is a great service, and the company has a huge library of shots where most users have to find patterns such as “take a selfie with your family on the couch” or “travel with a lucky hat.” I’m trying to take advantage of it. archive. Wow! But they also take two pictures at 1-second intervals, causing the AI ​​to hallucinate what’s between them, leading to a really strange form of movement that shoots deep into the uncanny valley.

Did you forget your password? Googlebot rescues

Google’s “AI Makes Hair Appointments for You” service duplex hasn’t ignited the world, but the company has found a new way to apply it. If you forget your password, Duplex will automatically enter your old password and select a new one so that you can copy it before sending it to your site. All of this is done by manipulating the website’s normal reset interface. For now, it only works on some other sites via Twitter and Chrome, but if that happens often, you may be able to work around the issue.

Please enter the shopping graph

Elderly people among readers may remember Google’s unlucky shopping interface, Froogle. Well, I’m back … some kind. The plan is to include a lot of product information in Google’s interface, from price to star rating, inventory status, and other information when searching for something. Soak up this information from retail sites, such as if there is anything in your cart. It’s hard to imagine how and to whom all of this would benefit more than Google, but of course they position it as a victory around everything. Especially for new partners Shopify. (I use DuckDuckGo.)

Flutter cross-platform devkit gets updates

Many developers have adopted Google’s Flutter cross-platform UI toolkit. The latest version announced today adds some safety settings, performance improvements, and workflow updates. There are many more.

Firebase will also be updated

The popular developer platform Firebase also has a number of new and updated features. Remote Config gets great updates that allow developers to customize the app’s experience for individual user types, and AppCheck provides a basic level of security against external threats. There’s a lot here that developers can chew.

The next version of Android Studio is Arctic Fox

The next beta version of Google’s Android Studio environment is coming soon. This is called Arctic Fox. It includes a brand new UI building toolkit called Jetpack Compose and a set of accessibility tests that make it easier for developers with disabilities to access their apps. Connecting to a device and testing should now be much easier. Oh, there will be a version of Android Studio for Apple Silicon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos