Altada Technology Solutions Appoints Trucle Nguyen as Chief Innovation Officer





New York & Cork, Ireland-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Altada Technology Solutions (Altada or Company), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions that enhance automation and data-driven decision making, today has Trucle Nguyen as Chief Innovation Officer. CINO). Nguyen will lead a company’s innovation strategy that will enable Altada to continue to provide value and build more business relationships between sectors to better serve its clients.

Altada co-founder and CEO Allan Beechinor is excited to join Trucle in a diverse and global team as it continues to look for new ways to showcase the capabilities of AI and how it can be deployed. Trucle has extensive experience in driving overall business growth through innovation and partnerships, especially in the areas of finance and healthcare. We look forward to working with you to continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge industry-leading AI solutions.

Prior to joining Altada, Nguyen was Vice President (VP) and Head of Client Success for alternative legal services company Axiom Global. In that role, Nguyen helped build and launch complex enterprise solutions for a variety of Fortune 100 clients. Prior to that, he was a Senior Management Associate at Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. Nguyen also served as Senior Vice President and Americas Practice Head of Gerson Lehrman Group, a global research firm that connects organizational and industry experts across multiple practice groups. She has also held positions at pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Reliant Pharmaceuticals, bringing strong experience in the healthcare sector to Altada.

Trucle Nguyen of Altada Technology Solutions CINO said: Organizations that rely on decisions that require the processing of large amounts of data need to adopt new technologies. We see this as an opportunity to leverage innovation and AI to serve our growing corporate client portfolio, and we are excited to join Altadas’ talented team.

Altada was founded with the mission of enabling companies and organizations that need to make better, faster, and more reliable decisions made through data-driven automation to understand and access AI. it was done. Altadas AI solutions help businesses manage their data, allocate resources efficiently, and make effective decisions. In April of this year, Altada introduced an AI solution to allow Bohemian football clubs with a stadium capacity of over 3,500 to welcome fans while complying with the government’s COVID-19 Safety Directive. The Altadas AI solution successfully monitors, detects, and flags potential and real risk factors, ensuring clubs are safe and compliant without compromising the fan experience.

About Altada Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and with offices in the United States and Europe, Altada provides scalable artificial intelligence solutions to companies in healthcare, financial services, travel, cybersecurity, security and entertainment. The Altadas solution successfully drives data-driven decision making. Its executive and technical teams have over 20 years of expertise in AI technology. Altada maintains the highest standards of ethics and codes of conduct in all business relationships and strongly supports diversity, fairness and inclusiveness.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos