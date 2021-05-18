Google I / O 2021: Chrome can fix compromised passwords





Google is releasing a new feature in Chrome for Android that helps users fix passwords that may have been compromised. This feature relies on the search giant “Artificial Intelligence Duplex System” that has become part of the Google Assistant.

With this new feature, when Chrome detects a potentially compromised password, the assistant will tell you.[パスワードの変更]A button will pop up. When clicked, Chrome will take you to the compromised site and run the entire process to change your password automatically.

Patrick Nepper, Chrome’s Senior Product Manager, said: “Assistants with Duplex on the Web can take over the hassle of web browsing (scrolling, clicking, filling out forms) and focus on what’s important.” And now Chrome has your credentials online. We’re extending these capabilities even further by allowing you to quickly create strong passwords for specific sites and apps when we determine that they have been leaked. “

Google has also announced password manager updates, including a new tool for importing passwords from third-party password managers, tighter integration between Chrome and Android, and automatic password alerts if passwords are compromised.

Google said automatic password changes are gradually being rolled out in Chrome on Android for users who sync passwords. It will be first available in the United States and will only be available on some websites, but Google plans to extend this feature to more sites and more countries in the coming months. Said that.

