Microsoft internal complaints claim that women have been “abused and degrading”





A newly unearthed internal complaint said a woman working at Microsoft was “ignored, abused, and corrupted,” according to a report on Tuesday, sometimes even called “py” or “ct” by a male colleague. It details that.

The complaint, which was part of a proceeding against a tech giant dismissed in 2015, reports that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates “tracked” a female employee and had a relationship with the female employee. It is attracting new attention in.

“I felt this culture came from above,” Catherine Muslis, the first plaintiff in the discrimination case, told Dailymail in a report released Tuesday.

“It was a culture of poorly testing women with impunity, and I think these revelations (about Gates) showed it to the world.”

The class action case she proposed alleged that the company discriminated against women in terms of payments and promotions.

It accused Microsoft of having an exclusive youth club atmosphere full of sexual harassment.

According to the proceedings, a Microsoft woman filed 238 internal complaints about sexism or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016.

One of the complaints reported by email on Tuesday said a man asked a female colleague why she “dressed like wh–e.”

According to the report, another woman complained that she had attacked her with inappropriate messages, including a male colleague offering to “spanking” her.

Yet another complaint claimed that the man groped four different women during the work function, but internal investigations revealed that he did not violate harassment prevention rules, the email reported. It was.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will speak at the Future Decoded Tech Summit on February 25, 2020 in Bangalore, India. AFP by Getty Images

One woman wrote to her boss, “The culture of the good old boy and the way he behaves at meetings is alive and well.”

Another female staff member called it “neither easy nor natural for women to get used to” and “companion culture,” the report said.

Some people codenamed the project “Wrecking Ball” after Miley Cyrus’ filthy music video, and workers codenamed “Working Backwards” titled “Women’s Stereotyping and Degradation.” I complained that I created a mailing list for the title.

Of the 118 sexist complaints, only one was considered to have been established by the company, according to a court document opened in 2018.

According to the email, computer security researcher Musliss, who worked for Microsoft from 2007 to 2014, was joined by two other plaintiffs in the proceedings.

They sought permission to create a class action proceeding in which more than 8,600 women participated in the proceedings and could be subject to damages from the company.

However, a federal judge in Seattle dismissed their allegations in November 2020. Plaintiffs have appealed and lost the decision.

Musliss said he had withdrawn the proceedings at the time to focus on an effort she had set up called Pay Equity Now Pledge for equality in the workplace.

“We have a fair and robust system in place to investigate employee concerns and take appropriate action when necessary,” Microsoft said in a statement released when the proceedings were withdrawn. It was.

“Diversity and inclusion are very important to Microsoft,” said a spokesman at the time. “We want our employees to speak up when they have concerns, and we strive to make it easier for them.”

The company fired again in April 2019 after Quartz reported on an in-house email chain where female employees shared stories of sexual harassment and discrimination.

After the report, CEO Satya Nadella announced that she would change the process of handling employee complaints about harassment and discrimination.

Microsoft didn’t comment on the email anymore on Tuesday.

