beqom was recognized in 2021 by Gartner’s Innovation Insights on Diversity, Fairness and Comprehensive Technology to Empower Organizations Beyond Resilience.





Nyon, Switzerland-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Cloud-based reward management software provider Becom is a Gartner titled “Innovation Insights in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Technology” by analyst John Costuras. Recognized as a Pay Equity DEI Technology Provider in the report. Empowering organizations beyond resilience 1.

The Equal Pay for Equal Work category provides features such as Equal Pay for Equal Work Report / Dashboard. Regression analysis; budget for modifying calculations and paying for the execution of changes.

The beqoms compensation management software includes the Equal Pay for Equal Work and Compliance Module. This helps companies identify wage inequality, such as potential gender wage gaps, and automates the process of ensuring fair and compliant wage practices.

According to beqom co-founder and chief marketing officer Tanya Jansen, wage inequality can have a profound impact on employee retention and motivation, so beqom creates its own wage gap. We have long supported the idea that hidden bias in rewards needs to be analyzed.

Identifying inequality caused by gender and other factors and individuals at risk has historically been difficult due to the large amount of data involved with different systems, Jansen said. .. The beqoms integrated platform leverages a powerful recommendation engine to help organizations recognize current and potential discrepancies in equal pay for equal work for preventative and preventive action. Not only is this right from a social and impartial perspective, it also avoids talent loss and associated talent acquisition costs and strengthens the employer’s brand.

According to Gartner’s report, the COVID-19 and social justice movements make DEI more important for an organization to thrive in times of turmoil. Application leaders who support the transformation of HCM technology need to implement technology as an integral component at various stages of the organization’s DEI journey. This report is part of the Gartners HCM Technology Transformation Initiative.

——-footer——–

1 Gartner Innovation Insight for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Technologies to Power Organizations Beyond Resilience, John Kostoulas, April 29, 2021.

2 Gartner does not endorse the vendors, products, or services listed in research publications. We also do not advise technology users to select only the vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research institutes and should not be construed as a statement of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this investigation, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

=========

Note

Published April 29, 2021-IDG00748548-14 minutes read

John Kostoulas by Analyst

Initiative: HCM Technology Transformation

DEI Technology Provider

Equal pay for equal work

Equal Pay for Equal Work Report / Dashboard Regression Analysis Correct Budget Calculations and Pay for Implementation of Changes

Gartner offers a resource center related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) topics.

John Kostoulas is a Vice President Analyst at Gartner’s Technology and Service Provider (T & SP) Research Group, which focuses on human capital management (HCM) technology, processes, and services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos