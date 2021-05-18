Google brings new features to ARCore via Big I / O 2021 update





Google has advanced to the I / O 2021 stage and announced a wealth of new updates. Google’s AR developer tool, ARCore, is not left behind. In fact, the search giant is adding some entirely new features to the tool. This is lined with new details about how far ARCore’s reach has expanded.

For beginners, Android itself has grown to cover as many as 3 billion active devices, but it is reported that about one-third of them have ARCore installed. And according to Google, about 850 million Android devices are currently certified to run ARCore. You can also access a set of 3DAR features currently found in Google Search.

What new features did Google add to ARCore as part of the announcement of I / O 2021?

Regarding the features shown in Google I / O 2021, ARCore version 1.24 introduces two new APIs that developers can use when creating AR experiences. The first is the RawDepth API. As Google describes, the API provides a way for users to capture a more detailed representation of the “object geometry” captured in the scene. In summary, through more accurate measurements and better spatial perception. In addition, since this is raw depth data, textures can distinguish surfaces that are not perfectly flat.

The Raw Depth API does that even more by providing “reliable images” that developers use to filter depth data in real time. This allows developers to choose to react their app only to “reliable” measurements.

The second API added by ARCore 1.24 is the recording and playback API. This will capture the data and add the IMU and depth sensor data as well. Among its more striking advantages is that the API has access to the data captured during playback. In summary, you can easily duplicate your scenario and test experience.

This feature also allows the user to record the scene and add objects later. Of course, this is the ultimate goal, to save development and testing costs while accelerating the development cycle.

Changes made during Google I / O may take some time to be visible to end users

Now, like all updates to behind-the-scenes features, the new API definitely proves to be immediately useful to developers. But that doesn’t mean they’ll be immediately apparent to the end user in the same time frame. End users have to wait for developers to use the API to finish or refine their projects.

