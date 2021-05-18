How to see keynote speeches and technological developments of new products.Timing of events in India





The giant Google Institute of Technology-based annual keynote event, Google I / O 2021, kicked off Tuesday, May 18th at 10am EST. [India timing 10:30 pm].. The long-awaited virtual technology event begins with a keynote, with sessions on technology, new products and gadgets, as well as a series of exciting announcements AMA including this year’s launch of the latest developer products, the first beta of Android 12. I will. Beta 1 version. The three-day virtual event from May 18th to 20th featured the latest Android features and extensions for developers, information about the Pixel 5A, Google Assistant extensions, Nest Hub Max smart display, and AI. Introducing the reservation service Google Duplex. .. Click here for the full schedule of the 3-day event.

How to attend the event?

Google’s IO-only website is now live. Interested parties can connect with tech professionals and developers in the community lounge through Meetup. You can join a virtual I / O meeting by signing up or logging in to your Google account. The session is led by Google Developer Groups and Women Techmaker Ambassadors and is attended by speakers from other community groups such as Google Developers Experts. Google also listed the meetups on a resealed schedule on its dedicated website. You can also follow the YouTube live stream of Google IO events and the official Twitter handle.

What do you expect from this year’s event?

Google IO events include a variety of new products and services that improve Wear OS, the new Google Home Hub, Pixel 5a, and Pixel Buds AorPixel Watch. Those familiar with Android smartphones can listen to the Google IO keynote. Google’s I / O event, which was canceled last year due to a coronavirus pandemic, was reopened in 2021 with a new Android operating system with robust privacy and security protection, and an advanced interface with widgets ( UI) will be introduced. And animation, and a complete resignation to toggles and widgets. See all products here.

Google I / O uses Google’s latest innovations that prioritize privacy in Chrome to host guidance for developers. The tech giant also shares an update on the quality tools in the Google Virtual Assistant Intermediate Code Lab, which provides better protection and assistant interaction in smart home debugging. Overall, the 2021 Google I / O event will be a three-day event with technical sessions, demos, meetups, workshops, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, Google new product announcements, feature updates, and tools. Changes will be made.

A team of product managers and game developers will assist you in designing and building games and asking toolchain questions using the Google Assistant. The VoiceAI session will focus on strategies for achieving equivalent gender expression in VoiceAI and the Voice Revolution. An interview with Lillian Lincoln, Google’s Senior Director of Product Management, will also be broadcast.

Participate in the workshop

During the live event, Google IO will conduct a workshop online via Livestream, where users can register. The workshop will be led by a technical expert who will work with the TA team of Google employees. The team is ready to answer tech-savvy questions via live chat while experiencing new tools and APIs in action.

