Destiny 2 Iron Hand Diplomacy Guide: How to Complete Iron Banner Quests Faster





The first Iron Banner of the Splicer season has arrived in Destiny 2 with a new multi-step quest to unlock Iron Banner’s armor and weapons. Iron-Handed Diplomacy has 6 steps, each focusing on a different weapon, so you need to show some versatility to complete the quest. There are all seasons (and multiple Iron Banner events) to complete the Iron-Handed Diplomacy, but if you want to complete it as soon as possible, we can help.

The Splicer Season Iron Banner brings some rewards from the Destiny 2 past. This includes finite impactors and include finalities. It also requires two new Ericsni-themed guns, the Riiswalker auto rifle and the Archon Thunder machine gun. However, at the time of this writing, these two rewards can only be earned from Iron Banner bounties. Therefore, if you want a new roll with these two guns, save the IronBanner token for the time being.

One thing you need to know about Iron Banner Quest is that while it contains many steps and requirements, many elements of each step will be carried over to future steps. Therefore, you need to capture 10 control zones in one step, and even if 20 are requested in the next step, the first 10 will be counted in the next step. It helps keep things pretty manageable, but nevertheless expect to do some crushing to get all the iron banner gear.

Iron Hand Diplomacy Quest Step Defeat 130 Guardians Earn 10 Zones Kill 10 Ark or Void abilities

This is a very simple and easy procedure and should be completed fairly easily and quickly. If there is a gate here, it’s an ability kill. Choose exotics that enhance your abilities, such as the hunter’s lucky raspberry, to make melee attacks and grenades more effective. It’s also worth decorating your armor with the Strength and Discipline mod. This allows you to recharge your grenades and melee abilities more quickly, allowing you to use your abilities more often. Super kills are also counted here. This may be the easiest way to complete this step.

Reward: Limited Impactor

Step 26 Capture 20 zones to complete the match Kill 20 hand cannons

Gun selection can be very helpful in this step. My favorite hand cannon these days is the igniter hammer from the Trials of Osiris. This can cause serious damage to the enemy very quickly. The exotic hand cannons Ace of Spades, Crimson, Thorn and The Last Word are also great, each with a variety of upshots. The Ace of Spades gets some serious power boosts when you use it to stack kills. Thorns poison enemies, damaging them over time and increasing their chances of nabkilling. When you kill an enemy, Crimson will heal you. And the last word allows you to shoot very fast from the waist, making you very deadly at close range. Choose the gun you like and go to work.

Reward: Occlude Finality

Step 3 Defeat 100 Guardians Defeat 10 sniper rifles that occupy 30 zones

These numbers are starting to look a little daunting, but don’t worry. These goals should be carried over from the previous match. Therefore, you can enter this step with the Guardian’s kill and zone requirements already met. When it comes to killing sniper rifles, this can be painful if the sniper isn’t very good at it. You don’t have to go camping and wait for players to come to you. Instead, choose a potential area and look down on the uncovered player’s lane, especially if your teammates are already fighting there. If the sniper isn’t usually yours, the best way to get a sniper kill is to try to pick an enemy your teammates are already fighting. Choose a sniper rifle like the Frozen Orbit that has an impact. Benefits like snapshot sites are also very helpful.

Reward: Riiswalker

Step 4 Get 15 melee kills Capture 40 zones Kill 10 shotguns

In step 4, you need to close and approach some enemies. Shotgun kills are almost always crucible and easy to obtain, but melee attacks can be a bit more difficult. In this case, it’s good to choose something in a certain range, but since these abilities are more likely to freeze the enemy than actually killing them, you may want to avoid the stasis ability at this step. Maybe. Instead, choose a solar ability that utilizes a Warlock fireball and a hunter’s throwing knife. For Titans, like Dunemarchers, set up an exotic suitable for charging melee abilities. In either case, get used to tracking shotgun blasts with melee attacks. The reverse is also true.

Reward: Archon Thunder

Step 5 Earn 5 Super Kills Earn 25 “Match Points” Earn 3 Machine Gun Kills

The requirement for your final battle is, above all, grind. Requires 15 super kills. This is probably a solid roaming supermarket like Dawnblade, Arc Strider, Sunbreaker that will help you, but it’s best to get the one you like best. The “matchpoint” requirement counts team performance and can take some time. Earn 3 match points for each win and 1 match point for each defeat, so better performance will speed up your victory. Finally, the three machine gun kills you need means you’ll have to look for heavy ammo when it’s available. It’s not particularly difficult given that multiple teammates can grab a heavy from the same drop, but be careful when trying to grab it as it draws enemies into the same spot. Still, 3 kills is a ridiculously low number of kills, and if you pay attention to the heavy ammo timer, you can probably get it in one match.

When you’re done, return to Saladin to complete the quest.

