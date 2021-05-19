Lincoln Center’s new direction brings co-creative research on humanitarian technology to ASU





May 18, 2021 study shows ant genome erosion associated with loss of functional, behavioral and social traits

Ants are famous in the insect world for their complex social structures and behaviors. Workers and foragers support the Queen and faithfully carry out their social role for the overall health of the colony. This complex superorganism, dubbed by scientists, has become a major model for exploring the genetic and behavioral roots of social organisms.

Surprisingly, there are also rare cases where ants are not playing well with others and shrug their social obligations to become free-spirited parasites among their free-living relatives.

The new study, now published in Nature Communications, has been discovered and collected in collaboration with the international cooperation of researchers led by the University of Münster in Germany, the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, the University of the Republic of Uruguay and the State University of Arizona. “Social parasites” of these rare ants.

Together, they obtained and analyzed the complete DNA genomic sequences of the three social parasites, leafcutter ant species (called Acromyrmex inquilines), to better understand the differences between them and their respective host species.

It is the first time that several species of socially parasitic ants have been able to sequence their genomes.

Christian Labeling, an associate professor and corresponding author of ASU’s Faculty of Life Sciences, said our findings facilitated an understanding of the genomic consequences of the transition to a new, highly specialized life history, and the ant society. Of the studies that provide detailed insights into the molecular evolution of Associates.

From social parasites to social parasites

Since the ant genome has evolved over 100 million years, it is important to understand the migration of abnormal social parasites. A single major transition has taken place to introduce a new superorganic level of social organizational structure with caste separation of queen workers and unconditional altruism. This superorganism was extremely successful, producing biodiversity in 17 subfamilies, 338 genera, and over 13,900 species.

Therefore, a parallel shift to highly specialized socially parasitic behaviors and lifestyles that abandon this basic ancestral state, usually based on outbreeding depression and larger effective populations, is important. Leaving a genomic footprint is not surprising. Analysis of only three of these species confirmed that ant social parasites provide an important research system for characterizing cooperative social colony life. .. “

Christian Raveling

And in doing so, their analysis confirms that over a period of about a million and a half years, each of these ant species has found an independent and separate way to evolve into a social parasite. Did. The signs of genome-wide, trait-specific genetic erosion were found to be the most extreme in socially parasitic ants.

Think about how it starts. Queen Ali’s group just wants to live in the colony without work. They choose not to work in the nest anymore. Next, the queen ants will focus on producing only new queens and males, and this small population size of social parasites will begin frequent inbreeding to survive. This causes an immediate decrease in genomic diversity over time. Second, due to the increased prevalence of natural selection and genetic drift, in the blink of time of evolution, it increases the rate at which ancestral traits are lost, while at the same time slowing the rate at which new, more adaptive traits emerge. To do.

It causes genomic erosion, similar to the “snooze and loss” phenomenon that occurs in the DNA of parasitic ants.

To demonstrate this effect within the ant’s genome, the research team investigated the overall genome structure and individual genes that could be affected by this genomic disruption. First, they found extensive evidence of genomic rearrangements and inversions that are characteristic of instability and disruption. Then, within the gene network, they identified 233 genes that showed evidence of mitigated selection in at least one of the branches of social parasites and signs that selection was enhanced in 102 genes. did.

Our analysis showed that the evolution of gene families in three of the four social parasite nodes was actually characterized primarily by gene loss, Rabeling said.

The most affected genome loss and reduction was in the sense of smell and, to a lesser extent, the taste of socially parasitic ants.

Sniff test fails

Not only were some of the genes responsible for ant odors lost over time, but as a result, ants also showed a decrease in the size of the olfactory bulb in the brain when microCT scans were performed.

This is not surprising, as ants communicated primarily through chemical cues and were once described as chemical factories, Rabeling said. Therefore, olfactory gene loss correlates with the extreme transition of widespread morphological and behavioral changes.

This includes a reduction or total loss of the worker caste system. Simplified mouth, antennae and exodermis; loss of certain hormonal glands; less complex nervous system, behavioral repertoire may be significantly narrowed.

From their comparative analysis, researchers were also able to take these changes into a larger perspective of evolutionary time. They were also able to dating the origin of social parasites in the leafcutter ant family trees.

Two independent sources of social parasitism originated in the genus Acromyrmex. Within this genus, A. heyeri, a social ant, is A. It is the host species for both charruanus and P. argentina parasites.

First, the South American social ant (A. heyeri) lineage is A. before the two social parasites diverge. Separated from the last common (thought to be socially parasitic) ancestors of charruanus and P. argentina. Second, the speciation event in Central America is A. Occurs when the insinuator diverges from its host, A.echinatior.

The origins of both social parasites are evolutionarily recent, A. It is estimated that the branch between heyeri and the last common ancestor of A. charruanus and P. argentina was about 2.5 million years ago, and the branch between A was about 1 million years ago. Innuendo and A. echinatior.

Alleviated natural selection accelerated general genomic erosion of social parasites, eased evolutionary constraints, and promoted rapid adaptive evolution of certain traits associated with social parasite lifestyles. , Said Raveling.

Pseudoatta argentina, a rare parasitic ant in the field. A new study, led by Associate Professor Christian Labeling of the Faculty of Life Sciences at ASU, provided detailed insights into the molecular evolution of ant social parasites. Photo courtesy of Martin Bollazzi

The joy of discovery

Why did genome analysis take so long? It turns out that the simplest part of the study could have been the comparative genome analysis itself. Finding ants proved to be the biggest hurdle in the first place. The population of ant social parasites is almost always small and distributed in spots.

How are the spots?

Now, one of the species, P. argentina, was last seen in the wild in 1924, long before DNA was discovered as a hereditary chemical life unit.

Rabeling is P. I remember my previous trip to South America, which was wasted because I couldn’t find argentina. Then, about 10 years ago, a phone call from a colleague and co-author of the study, Martin Bollazzi, changed his life.

Martin Bollazzi said his wife, Leticia, rediscovered P. argentina.

Raveling jumped on the plane as fast as possible. When he saw P. argentina up close, it was a moment of unforgettable discovery.

The rediscovery of P. argentina’s Leticias was a once-in-a-lifetime discovery. What I especially like is linking ant fieldwork and natural history observations with new technologies such as whole-genome sequencing, and I was very happy to have the opportunity to do so.

Currently, they were able to realize their research dreams by testing fieldwork-based hypotheses by collecting P. argentina and performing the first and most up-to-date whole-genome sequence of socially parasitic ants. ..

The study of ants

Their results are not only important for understanding ants, but also provide insight into the role of these genomic “loss of function” research systems in other parasites, both at the phenotypic and genomic levels. Identify the characteristics of cooperative social colony life in.

Social parasites have come to take advantage of their host’s foraging efforts, lactation behavior and colony infrastructure, Rabeling said.

Rabeling also points to other species, such as fish and other parasites such as tapeworms, that live in blind caves in Mexico, as examples of organisms that have lost important properties over time. In each case, they have developed and leveraged new ecological niches.

They learned a lot from these first three socially parasitic ant species. Next, they plan future genomics studies of these ant social parasites and generate exciting further insights, especially using long-term reading sequencing techniques that allow for more detailed analysis. ..

However, Rabeling and his colleagues are caught up in another race against time each year as more and more natural ant habitats are lost due to deforestation and development. Currently, our understanding of ant evolution depends on those who work together to save biodiversity while we are still able to.

We hope that such future research will expand our knowledge of the evolutionary characteristics of ants’ social behavior. Few other model systems can provide such species-level sample sizes for ants.

