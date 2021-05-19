Sommer Ray may do a “crash twitch” on a hot tab stream





Sommer Ray can quickly “crash Twitch” in a hot tab stream. Today, and for the past two months, Twitch’s big trend has been hot tab streams. It usually consists of a streamer in a bathing suit, sitting on a hot tub, chatting, and occasionally writing the subscriber’s name. On their bodies. As you can imagine, this trend has proven to be controversial, and so far Twitch hasn’t done much to deal with it, but recently the most famous hot tub streamer. I pulled an ad from Amouranth.

Sommer Ray, an American fitness model that currently has a staggering 26 million followers on Instagram, hasn’t announced plans for a hot tub stream, but she teases that possibility and streams it. Shows interest. platform.

Sommer spoke to Mike Majlak and Adin Ross in the latter Twitch stream and revealed that he was in the process of getting an account. Once she gets an account, she will start “grinding”. However, for this purpose, Sommer points out to the pair that they don’t know what to do. This was when Majlak proposed a hot tab stream, which he said would “crash Twitch.”

Sommer didn’t say ton in response, but she confirmed she was in favor of the idea, but for now, it’s still unclear if anything will happen. Below you can see the whole interaction for yourself, thanks to Ross’s personal Youtube account:

As I said, I’m still not sure if anything will happen. As always, we will continue to post you as additional information surfaced. As Majlak points out, if Sommer were to stream a hot tub, given her popularity, she would probably set some records in the process. Today, Pokimane’s Hot Tab Stream with Offline TV holds the record for most viewers after recording 100,000 simultaneous broadcasts last week.

