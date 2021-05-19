St. Louis COVID-19 hospitalization hits 10 months low





The numbers may be declining, but they are still seeing the impact of COVID. Long haul carriers are currently using several beds.

ST. Louis This week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their lowest points in our area since the end of June.

According to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, hospitalizations on Tuesday dropped from 154 on Monday to 148. This is the lowest since June 30, 2020.

Admission on Monday was 16th, down from 25 on Sunday, the lowest since July 6th.

For Marcia Key, a resident of Florissant, she directly knows how powerful the declining hospitalizations in the St. Louis area are.

Last year she lost 27 friends on COVID-19 and almost died.

“I had a near 0 to 1 percent chance of living,” she said.

Last March, Key was in a coma with a ventilator. More than a year later, she is now fully vaccinated.

Dr. William Powdery of the University of Washington is a co-director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

He believes these numbers will decrease for several reasons.

He said the elderly were at greatest risk of hospitalization.

“We were quite successful in vaccinating them,” he said.

Another reason is the warm climate.

“Warm climates reduce the chances of the virus coming into contact with humans. At this time, the respiratory virus decreases,” said Dr. Powderley.

Last but not least, the vaccine is working and fighting a good fight against the mutants.

“Mutants are more infectious. Vaccines work against them, but if not vaccinated, they are more likely to get infected,” he said.

Dr. Aamina Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Hospital South, told 5 On Your Side that listening to the news gives her a breathtaking opportunity.

But they are still vigilant.

“We take a moment to take a breath, but we still want to be vigilant. Just because the numbers are down doesn’t mean they can’t soar again,” she said. “We have variants in the community, and we also know that a significant amount of our community has not been vaccinated.”

Currently, only 33% of Mizurians are fully vaccinated. This means that people can still get sick and be hospitalized.

Dr. Muhammad Malik of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake Saint Louis said the mitigation of measures could increase infections.

The potential for exposure can lead to more patients.

“They are still in. 99% are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Malik.

Dr. Malik added that although numbers may be declining, they are still seeing the effects of COVID.

Currently, long-haul carriers are taking over some beds.

“In our hospital census today, every hospital had a couple of long-haul carriers, stayed here for more than 7-10 days and wasn’t vaccinated,” said Dr. Malik. Told.

On average, they are there for 15 to 20 days.

Key still feels damage to her heart and lungs.

However, the virus also left a new perspective of gratitude and a message to others.

“It still exists, so don’t act like it doesn’t exist. You have to be careful,” Key said.

