Visma Onguard praises intelligent automation as the latest innovation to hit the asset finance sector





Intelligent automation is set to dominate the asset finance sector with efficient data processing, which is a key concern for financial providers after lockdown.

Automation is not a new term in the asset finance industry. It has the advantage of automating the iterative process, allowing employees to focus on more influential tasks.

However, according to Visma CEO Marieke Saeij (pictured above), on-guard intelligent automation differs in that it automates repetitive or unpredictable business processes. In this case, use some pre-programmed or artificial intelligence to achieve the best results.

Recent Research from Visma | Onguard reveals that 94% of financial professionals are considering implementing technology, even though they do not fully understand the technology or the benefits it brings. ..

Saeij said: “It’s a fascinating finding that financial professionals want to implement intelligent automation in their organizations, even though the majority admit that they don’t know what it is.

At Visma | Onguard can only commend financial professionals’ ambitions to implement these new technologies. However, these findings show that all financial professionals have a clear role to play in understanding what intelligent automation is and how it can add value to an organization. I will. After all, this growth trend makes the job of all financial professionals much easier and gives more room to add value to the organization. “

Roadmap to implementation

The survey takes into account the views of 1,000 financial experts across the UK, with 37% of experts working on a 1-2 year strategy for recruitment and to implement it within a year. It turns out that only 3% is set to.

Saeij pointed out the vast amount and diverse data available to financial professionals as part of his hesitation in implementing technology. When 41% are data-driven, they consider the biggest challenge to be an effective combination of outputs from different sources.

The study also found that robotic process automation (RPA) and robotization adoption was modest, with only 21% of financial professionals currently using technology in their systems.

However, adoption could increase, with 40% saying they are developing ideas on how to integrate RPA or robotization, and an additional 21% in the exploration phase.

Founded in 1993, Onguard offers credit management software and a variety of solutions for the chain from order to deposit. The Bissouma | Onguards solution focuses on connecting data on a single centralized platform while leveraging intelligent and intuitive automation to provide data insights.

Since joining the Visma Group in 2020, the newly formed Visma | Onguard has acquired Outstanding 24, a Dutch startup that provides cloud solutions for organizing debt management for small businesses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos