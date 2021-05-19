



Phone for professional gamers

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has a lot to love, including speakers, cameras, batteries, touch-sensitive buttons, and charging ports.

As a longtime outing gamer who started with the original Nintendo Game Boy (now a full-time Nintendo Switch user), mobile games have always been something I enjoyed. But can a “gaming phone” like this Lenovo Legion Phone Duel quench your thirst for games and at the same time use it as a communication device?

In short, yes. However, since this Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a fusion of a game console and a high-speed mobile phone, there are few trade-offs. Create a phone that can run the most demanding games (Genshin Impact) with maximum settings, two additional touch-sensitive buttons in the upper left and upper right corners of the phone, additional customizable inputs, a huge 5,000mAh and more , Lenovo has done it perfectly. A battery that can be charged twice as fast with two charging ports (two 2,500mAh batteries on each side). There are no cutouts or holes on the front screen, so the gaming experience is uninterrupted. However, it has to handle 1080p screens (despite its very smooth 144Hz refresh rate), and the phone itself is thick and heavy, so there is no top-notch camera.

By design, this is the most extreme and weird phone compared to many regular slab designs we’ve been accustomed to over the last few years, but it’s a really great change if you need something different. I’m convinced that the glossy blue background, RGB lights and pop-up front camera with plenty of embossed stripes are rarely seen on mobile phones. This design screams “gamers”.

Thick, glittering colors, strips and lights are not for the weak, businessmen or women due to their lack of delicacy. On the other hand, I liked it.

The refresh rate of the phone screen is very smooth, allowing you to move smoothly through the user interface buttery. It can be adjusted in 4 steps of 144, 120, 90, or 60Hz to suit your needs (and saves battery power at the bottom). Refresh rate).

Lenovo Corps Phone Duel Lenovo

With the phone’s extraordinarily loud, low-pitched front stereo speakers, you can easily replace the speakers. In fact, the volume can easily match most Bluetooth speakers, and the volume is so loud that in most cases you just want to increase the volume to about 65%. If you don’t, you run the risk of being told by your loved ones.

The phone has two charging ports, one on the bottom and one on the side, which can recharge the battery at 65 W and charge 0-100% in 30 minutes. The side charging port is a godsend for gamers as it doesn’t get in the way when charging during the game. For a regular phone with a charging port at the bottom, the line is where you need to grab the phone from the side, which makes it a bit more difficult to handle properly. In addition, mobile phones become hot and toast only in the middle of the back, which is out of reach. This is a very suitable design for serious games as it prevents players from cooking their hands.

Lenovo puts the front camera of the phone under the power button and pops up only when called. The mobile phone’s main wide and ultra wide cameras are located in the center of the back plate, but all three cameras produce vibrant photos and videos and are very snappy. There are few gimmicks or additional modes to choose from, but it’s suitable for general use and social media. However, videos and photos taken in dark places are a bit grainy. The camera is ok, but substandard compared to the other phones I’ve tried over 20,000 baht. I’ve found that the front pop-up camera gives better results in terms of sharpness than the back wide and ultra wide cameras.

Lenovo Corps Phone Duel Lenovo

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, which makes it responsive and comparable to all phones released in 2021. It also supports both stand-alone and non-standalone 5G signals for faster Internet. speed.

The phone runs Android 10, and with a few Lenovo tweaks, it gives you more control over users to block notifications and calls during game sessions, allowing you to overclock your CPU and make gameplay even smoother. Yes (at the expense of heat and battery usage). If you want to use Twitch or YouTube’s pop-up camera to stream what you see on your screen with your face, you can do so from the phone notification shade that you can pull down from above at any time during gameplay. Other than that, it is basically Android stock. But unfortunately, I had some graphics glitches (such as the screen stuck in horizontal mode, text zoomed in and out), and hung several times a week. This was much more than using a Samsung or Apple device (it went wrong). Only once or twice a year). However, this can be easily resolved by restarting the phone.

Due to the size and bulk of the phone, Lenovo thought it could fit a 3.5mm headphone jack. But it wasn’t. Few have this traditional port, so it’s clear that most phones require a pair of Bluetooth earphones. What a pity.

The Legion is significantly heavier than any phone I had before. I was happy that the old one was broken, so I asked my daughter to use it for a week, but I was regularly dissatisfied with my weight. She plays only a few games, so she didn’t take advantage of the possibility of being able to call. I ended up getting a midrange phone for her instead.

This review may be delayed a bit as the latest Lenovo Legion Duel called Legion 2 has already been announced. But since the phone hasn’t been put on the shelf yet, it has the best chipset of 2020, unmatched charging speed, and probably more RAM than a PC, for those who concentrate on mobile games. Very feasible. The current market price is 16,000 baht, which is hard to beat.

Lenovo Corps Phone Duel Lenovo

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform

Screen: AMOLED FHD + 6.65 inches (2340 x 1080 pixels)

RAM: LPDDR5 12GB

Storage: 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Camera: 20MP (front), 64MP wide + 16MP ultra wide (rear)

OS: Android 10 with Lenovo’s ZUI 12

Weight: 239g

Others: Dual front speaker, 2 USB-C charging ports, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5, on-screen fingerprint scanner

Price: 15,990 baht (Lazada bit.ly/3tDRfh7)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos