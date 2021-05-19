Feeling like being together





People love to be together to share, collaborate and connect. And over the past year, travel has been restricted and remote work has increased, so I’ve never felt that being together is more important than ever.

Over the years, we have created products that help people feel more connected. Simplify your email with Gmail, easily share what’s important with Google Photos, and be more productive with Google Meet. However, while these and other communication tools have evolved over the years, they are far from actually sitting and talking face-to-face.

We considered this an important and open issue. We asked ourselves. Can technology be used to create the feeling of being with someone as if they were actually there?

To solve this challenge, we are a technology project that combines hardware and software advances for several years so that friends, family and colleagues can feel together even when they are away from the city (or country). I’ve been working on Project Starline.

Imagine looking through some sort of magical window. Through that window, you can see another life-sized, three-dimensional person. You can speak naturally, make gestures, and make eye contact.

