These technology trends drive more innovation in the fintech space





Fintech or financial technology has attracted a lot of attention throughout India’s financial services ecosystem through its extraordinary growth story. The sector has grown significantly over the years and is familiar with innovations such as mobile wallets, digital payments and paperless lending.

In fact, as highlighted in the report, India is considered one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world.

Much of this growth is in addition to the creative ideas of tech enthusiasts and start-ups becoming a reality, bringing breakthrough innovations to the world of fintech that the world has never seen before. It can be attributed to a myriad of government initiatives.

Given the remarkable growth and transformation that fintech players have brought to the country, the top technology trends that are redefining the fintech sector are:

Data security

Companies around the world constantly collect, store, and analyze personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data without being aware of the consequences of mishandling.

Increasing PII data theft and cyberattacks against fintech companies can damage an organization’s reputation and undermine end-consumer confidence, resulting in reluctance to use technology-driven solutions.

To prevent this, businesses have taken some secure steps, such as regular backup of data, encryption of PII information to prevent data loss incidents, implementation of two-factor or multi-factor authentication, and use of VPN services. Must be done.

Performing these steps does not guarantee 100% security from a threat attacker, but it does ensure that the potential for an attack is minimized. In addition, DevSecOps methodology makes cybersecurity an integral part of the production pipeline, including the design, coding, and testing phases of the architecture.

Accelerate document processing

The FinTech platform collects a lot of customer data, such as proof of address, proof of registration, and income statement, as part of the documentation process while servicing customers.

However, these documents sent to the platform are unstructured, so most fintech players manually organize and analyze them.

This challenge often leads to delays in mortgage payments and other similar transactions. Therefore, players need to invest in innovative technologies that automate this entire process and make it seamless for customers and themselves.

For example, companies can leverage cutting-edge advances such as the Google Vision API and ML capabilities with Amazon Recognition to analyze documents, detect fraud, and quickly turnaround with minimal manual effort by sales and risk teams. Can be guaranteed.Voice bot

We’ve already seen chatbots in various sectors, including FinTech, but how did this automated solution help people across the country, especially from a customer support and management perspective? There is no mistake.

However, the language barrier remains an important issue for customers and is reluctant to use a variety of digital solutions. This is where voice bots can intervene to localize end-to-end interactions with customers and companies.

First, businesses need to start offering services in multiple local languages ​​so that people in all regions can understand and consume their content.

Next, you need to integrate your chatbot into your existing service portfolio so that your customers can explain their financial issues in their preferred language and get customized and personalized solutions from their providers accordingly. There is.

Account aggregator (AA)

AA transfers financial data between a financial information provider (FIP) such as a bank and a financial information user (FIU) such as an insurance company so that funds can be transferred from one bank account, which is a UPI, to another bank account. Make it easy.

In short, AAS allows fintech players to collect, collect, and integrate customer financial information from multiple accounts, including savings accounts, loan accounts, investment accounts, PPFs, and income tax returns, in one way. ..

In doing so, they help promote financial inclusion and build better products such as credit scoring and underwriting for their clients.

The last word

With constant technological evolution, India’s fintech ecosystem has undergone rapid innovation over the years, giving us a clear picture of a digital-first country never before imagined. It was.

As more start-ups and traditional companies join the league, we are destined to see many new and unique solutions in this area.

The future of the fintech sector is very bright, and there is no doubt that the industry will expand and enter new fields in the future.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Your Story.)

