Avoid these three ridiculous password mistakes like plague – BGR





The number of people choosing childish simple passwords such as “12345” and “password” to protect their digital accounts and devices, and the same people (even if they choose a sufficiently complex password) It never confuses me how to choose. Marry their passwords with a password recovery answer that is easy to guess.

For some reason, we don’t even keep an eye on this kind of non-slip practice only when it comes to protecting digital accounts. Of course, in the real world, no one is willing to give you something like a house key just because a man walks and says he knows your mother’s maiden name or where you went to high school. .. Still, this is exactly what we do often in the online realm, and it’s like leading to many of the hacks, data breaches, and leaks that dominate the headlines of this year’s cybersecurity news. In this post, a few days after World Password Day, we’ll take a closer look at some of the password-related mistakes you should avoid and some best practices to follow.

Based on insights from experts such as McAfee security experts, here are three silly password mistakes to avoid:

Stop reusing passwords. It will help you remember your login credentials, but never do this. You know the KISS principle (is it simple and ridiculous?) In this case, you’ll want to do the exact opposite, including password selection. Passwords should be as complex as possible. Letters, numbers, special characters, and combinations of uppercase and lowercase — all of which must be included. And don’t choose something that is personal to you. In other words, don’t have factoids that your dog’s name is imprinted on your password, or that you can easily guess, such as your anniversary. Please be impersonal.

“According to a recent survey we conducted, 34% of Americans reuse the same or similar passwords multiple times,” said this month’s McAfee blog post. “By using the same password for multiple accounts, an attacker only has to find one password, creating a domino effect that makes it easier to access more accounts. If that password is weak, the first domino will be used. It’s even easier to fall. “

Other Best Practices to Consider: Do You Know Password Recovery Questions? Is there anything I have set up to help with password recovery or reset? These types of best practice guides have scenarios where you can undo the best work of setting a strong password, but they tend to be less careful. Congratulations — You chose a great password, but a hacker who knows the year you graduated from high school will get it all back.

One thing to consider is that there is nothing to tell the truth when answering these password recovery questions. Choose another high school name! Give the system the mother’s name instead of the required maiden name (there is one drawback here, of course, because you need to remember these lies). But that’s another layer as an obstacle between you and hackers trying to access your account.

