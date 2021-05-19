Google announces completely redesigned Android 12





This week, Google tried to make up for the lost time at its annual developer conference. We’re announcing a major redesign of Android and new features that will help users work from home, shop, and do a lot to protect their personal data.

After Google I / O was canceled by a pandemic last year, the company launched a virtual version of the event on Tuesday. Google staff wore masks and spread out to watch the keynote on the lawn of the campus in Mountain View, California. This is very different from the previous year, when we packed thousands of participants into the arena.

Here are some of the biggest announcements to date from this event, which will take place over the next few days.

Android 12 overhaul

Google has unveiled a new look for Android 12, the latest version of the mobile operating system. It features large buttons, a large home screen clock that changes size depending on the number of notifications displayed, and subdued pastel colors.

Android 12 is a big contributor to personalization. Users can change the color palette, and when they select a wallpaper, they add shades to volume controls, widgets, and other tools to complete the look and determine which colors are dominant and complementary.

According to Google, Android 12 can reduce the load on the processor by the new software, making the device more responsive and extending battery life. Google has also released a series of productivity updates, including the option to hold down the power button and call the Google Assistant or ask them to read the article out loud.

Focus more on privacy

As rival Apple doubled its privacy features, Google used Tuesday’s event to discuss its unique efforts.

The new software provides users with transparency about the personal data that different apps access and how they control it. The new privacy dashboard allows you to see permission settings and allows users to revoke those permissions from the dashboard. Also, when the app accesses the microphone or camera, the new indicator tool will automatically turn on.

The company has also added the ability to use the Google Assistant to alert users when their passwords are compromised and help them change their passwords. On the other hand, a new tool called Google Photos Lock Folder allows users to add photos to passcode-protected spaces so that they won’t show up when users scroll through photos or other apps over the phone. .. (In the demo, Google showed that someone kept a photo of their new puppy secret from their kids.) This feature will be released year-round on Google Pixel smartphones and other Android devices.

Meet the needs of working from home

Perhaps in favor of the new wisdom of working from home, Google has announced a new productivity tool to make working at home more seamless. The most notable is the smart canvas. This makes services such as Google Docs and spreadsheets more flexible and allows you to connect with the help of @mentions, checklists, pageless formats and emoji reactions.

The future of wearables and AR

Google is reviving Wear OS, a wearable platform for smartwatches, with the help of Samsung and the Tizen software platform.

In late 2019, Google announced plans to acquire wearable fitness tracker Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion, but hasn’t heard much about this category ever since. Today, the company is flaunting its vision for the future of wearables with its tight integration with Fitbit to track workouts and movements.

The company is also bringing more augmented reality tools to the phone. AR views via Google Maps allow users to hover over restaurants and landmarks to get indoor directions later this year. Users can also take pictures of math problems and see the results. Similarly, taking a picture of an item you see in the real world, such as patio furniture installed in a restaurant, identifies the brand and price so you can buy it yourself.

Smart assistant becomes smarter

Google has made fun of a new natural language processing platform called LaMDA that helps artificial intelligence become more conversational. In the demo, Google showed what it’s like to talk to inanimate objects for education, such as the planet Pluto and paper planes. This effort shows that Google continues to devote more resources to increasing the intelligence and versatility of its smart assistants.

Avoid painful memories

Finally, Google makes it easy for people to choose the content they want to look back on. This allows users to prevent photos of specific people and periods of distress or unwelcome from appearing in Google Photos memory. Various platforms.

